Bretman Rock is known for a lot of things, including but not limited to: being one of the most prominent faces in the online beauty community with over 35 million fans globally, his perfect eyebrows, having a pole (that he knows how to use) in the middle of his marbled home foyer, and even an upcoming MTV reality show. At the age of 22, that would be enough for most people, but for Bretman, he knows he's only just scratched the surface on his potential.

As he happily explores new and uncharted territory, the larger-than-life social media personality is making his first official move into the fashion space — debuting a new eyewear collection and campaign in partnership with DIME Optics.

Available now, The Bretman Rock x DIME Optics collection includes six styles in polarized and blue-light lenses for $30 each, accompanying a wildly good campaign which features Bretman recreating some of the world's most famous works of art, like Girl with the Pearl Earring by Vermeer, or The Scream by Munch. Naturally, the collection is also available at your favorite influencer's favorite fashion destination, Revolve, where you'll also be able to find two styles exclusive to the site.

"Dime is fairly new company, so I figured it would be best to grow with a new brand instead of working with a rundown brand," Rock said of aligning his first fashion partnership. "Revolve has obviously made their mark in the fashion industry, and so I thought it'd be cute to marry a new brand and someone that's already respected in the fashion industry."

Over the phone, Rock shared with NYLON that a move into new opportunities has been in the works for a while. "I really want to get away from the beauty industry, I could not be a part of that industry anymore. To be honest with you, it became too toxic for me and it wasn't the industry that I thought I felt growing with anymore. I will always be into makeup and always be a beauty boy, but I wanted to venture out into other things I'm interested in, and I was like, maybe it's time to rock the fashion world. Period."

To celebrate the collaboration, Rock takes on the NYLON Nineteen below, talking his dream festival lineup, Taco Bell, and being too young for AOL Instant Messenger.

Bretman Rock for DIME Optics 1. What's your astrological sign and do you believe in it? My astrological sign is a Leo, and honestly, if anyone says that astrology is not real then explain to me why the f*ck I'm a Leo because it's the only astrology sign that would make sense with me, to be honest.

2. Do you believe in ghosts and have you ever seen one? No, I do not believe in ghosts and I have not seen one. But I feel like every time someone says they don't believe in ghosts and they haven't seen them, they end up seeing one, so I will just say yes, I believe in ghosts so that I don't f*cking see one.

3. What's your favorite go-to drink order, and if it's boozy, what's your go-to hangover cure? It's the fruit punch Gatorade. I don't know why I love it. It stains my lips red, you know what I mean? It gives me that very cute, plump lip look.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? It has to be my three girls. You know, we live for Rihanna, period. Rihanna. I saw her live, but I would love to see her new album live again, Miss Ariana [Grande]. I have never seen Miss Lana Del Ray live and I would love to see Lana live.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I really do not make snacks, but ... Ew this is going to sound so white of me, but I literally put avocado on any f*cking thing. Yeah, I would just say avocados and eggs and cream cheese, but that's not really that weird, I don't think.

6. What's a bad habit of yours? Well, if you had asked me this a couple of months ago, I would say my sleeping schedule, but I've been waking up really early. A bad habit of mine is honestly, I would get into a hobby and then I would just drop that hobby. It's hard for me to keep up hobbies.

7. Describe your worst date in three words. I was high.

8. What was your first concert and what are your memories of it? My first concert was when Miss Kehlani came to Hawaii. It was at this really crowded ass f*cking club, I had to use my Bretman Rock card and I had someone ask me for a picture. I would slowly creep my way up to the front. You got to do what you got to do.

Bretman Rock for DIME Optics 9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? My favorite movie as a kid, and still probably my favorite movie to today, would be Forrest Gump. My dad literally forced us watch that and then I just couldn't stop watching. I think I watched Forrest Gump every day for an entire week at my old house because I also lived in the Philippines. It was really hard for me to watch anything else because everything that I could watch was DVDs and I only had Forrest Gump.

10. What's your favorite meme or internet joke and why? Oh my God, there is so many. I love that one meme of New York [Tiffany Pollard] and she is just sitting on the bed. I admittedly overuse that and I know its old, but I still f*cking do that to this day. If I'm going on a date and my date is running late, I will literally send me sitting on the bed waiting. Literally my whole life because I'm a very impatient person.

11. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? I don't know why, but something about Miss Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in that all denim look does it for me. I liked that look because it was a little cultural reset and they look so f*cking good and Brittany killed that sh*t. Honestly, everyday I try to be like their kids. I just want to be their kid.

12. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Oh, my God, I can't even think of anything. Honestly, people with dry lips really scare me because it's been a thing that I'm just, watching you lick your lips or something. People really be walking around with crusty lips. So, I would say some lip balm.

13.What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? None. Literally my high school fashion, don't even get me started girl. I want all of them burned. I don't think I even had a sense of fashion.

14. What is one question you never want to be asked again? I really hate when people ask 'where is your boyfriend?' Because I'm just like, b*tch, I have made so many things about how we're done and people still be asking me where my man is. I'm just like, b*tch, I'm waiting for my next one.

15. What is your go-to sad song? My go-to sad song, I don't think it's a sad song, but it just gives me sad songs vibes and it's "Good Days" by SZA. It's only one minute and a half long, but I literally made a one hour loop version of it online.

16. What is your best beauty tip? People ask me all the time what is your favorite primer? And I do believe that primers are very important, but the best primer, and before you start any of your makeup, is self-confidence, girl. Makeup is not going to cover up your insecurities. It's your insecurities that come with it.

17. What is your favorite fast food place and what's your order there? Oh my gosh. My favorite fast food place is Miss Taco Bell. We live for the Taco Bell. I'm still really angry that they took out the potatoes. F*ck that. I was really about to boycott them for that. But you live and you learn. You can forgive them. Okay, with that being said, I love their baked taco with no sour cream, because she's lactose intolerant, and extra rice.

18. What was your first AOL screen name? Oh my God, girl. I honestly think I was born when AOL was made. Yes, I was probably too young, but my first Myspace name was Bretney Spears.