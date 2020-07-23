It's not necessarily shocking that Riccardo Tisci has a team of beautiful people. This has come in handy for Burberry's Pre-Spring 2021 collection, which was modeled by the British heritage brand's own employees outside of their homes in England.

"For the lookbook, I called upon the incredible talent at Burberry to open their doors and be a part of this journey — each interpreting the looks in their own unique way outside in the landscapes of London and beyond," said Tisci in an official statement. "I am so proud of this collection, which not only reflects and celebrates the unique codes that make the house, but also the diversity of talent that represents our Burberry community, bringing the magic of the Burberry world to life."

The models featured in the lookbook come from different areas of Burberry's team, including retail, design, merchandising, finance, and PR. As for the actual collection, Tisci focused on Burberry's signature checkered prints, logos, and emblems, including a rose motif inspired by England's antique gardens and a yellow plaid look that Cher Horowitz would definitely keep in her virtual closet.

Check out photos of Burberry's Pre-Spring 2021 collection, below.

Courtesy of Burberry

