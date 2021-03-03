Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, & More Star In Calvin Klein’s Spring 2021 Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion can now add Calvin Klein underwear model to her résumé. The rapper stars in new ads alongside Jacob Elordi, Rina Sawayama, Koffee, and more in the brand's Spring 2021 campaign, which debuted on Wednesday.

For Megan, shooting a Calvin Klein ad is a longtime dream fully realized, having grown up admiring the brand's iconic '90s ads.

"When I grew up, I was like, 'one day, I want to [model for Calvin Klein] — I don't know how I'm gonna do it, but I want to do it.' In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes, so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear," she told Vogue. "And to be a part of it now as Megan Thee Stallion, I'm like, 'wow, things really come full circle.' I told myself I'm be on a Calvin Klein billboard and that actually happened. I'm so grateful."

Megan got to show off her old high school look in the photos, shot by Mario Sorrenti, modeling Calvin Klein's signature denim, as well. Hot Girl Spring is officially here.

Check out the photos of Megan and more in the Spring 2021 campaign, below.

