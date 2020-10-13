Cardi B To Launch Her First Line Of Sneakers With Reebok

Cardi B celebrated her birthday over the weekend, but she’s not the only one getting presents. The rapper announced an upcoming collaboration with Reebok on Sunday, with the drop of her Club C Cardi sneaker.

"I'm kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!" she wrote on Instagram.

The chunky white sneaker retails for $100, significantly less expensive than the real gifts Cardi received for her birthday. Her almost-ex-husband Offset surprised Cardi with a $300,000 Rolls Royce equipped with a custom 8,000 car seat for their daughter Kulture.

"8 thousand dollar car seat and i bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week," he wrote on Instagram, showing off Kulture's new ride.

Kylie Jenner was also generous with her birthday present, gifting a pale blue Birkin bag to her "WAP" co-star.

Cardi celebrated her birthday with a party in Las Vegas over the weekend, attended by Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, The Weeknd, and yes, Offset. Make sure to celebrate for yourself with the release of the Club C Cardi footwear line on Reebok's website on November 13.

Check out the sneaker for yourself, below.