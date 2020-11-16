Care Bears Landed Another Cool-Girl Fashion Collaboration

Care Bears is back with another coveted fashion collaboration, this time teaming up with Los Angeles-based womenswear brand By Samii Ryan. The collection will include hoodies, crewnecks, oversized sweatpants, crop T-shirts, and baby doll tees, all with a touch of whimsical cartoon nostalgia.

"I created By Samii Ryan to be both a brand and a platform that emphasizes the importance of being kind to others," founder Samii Ryan said in an official statement. "Radiating positivity, empowerment, self love, and practising kindness are all core messages we express throughout our collections and social presence. Care Bears felt like the perfect partner to collaborate with as our messages align perfectly and we both strive to promote love, kindness, and joy."

Care Bears previously found themselves in the circles of high fashion. GCDS' Spring 2020 collection included a barely-there crocheted bikini featuring the cartoon bears, which was worn by Dua Lipa during her quarantine this summer.

"The Care Bears have been spreading messages of sharing and caring for nearly 40 years and have captured the hearts of fans around the world," said Cristina Villegas, Vice President of Licensing North America. "By Samii Ryan carries this messaging on through her colorful, fun, and comfy range, and we look forward to sharing it with our audience."

The collection ranges from $35 to $80 and is dropping Monday, Nov. 16, on Revolve and By Samii Ryan's website. Check out the campaign photos, below.

Courtesy of By Samii Ryan

Courtesy of By Samii Ryan

Courtesy of By Samii Ryan

Courtesy of By Samii Ryan

Courtesy of By Samii Ryan

Courtesy of By Samii Ryan