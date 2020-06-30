Dua Lipa's Crochet Care Bear Bikini Is Her Most Bizarre Outfit Yet

Summer 2020 is officially the summer of staying at home, and since it's likely that you've already completed every puzzle available and plowed through all necessary Netflix viewing, it's time for a new stay-at-home activity inspired by none other than Dua Lipa's crochet Care Bear bikini.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday wearing the GCDS two-piece while inside at home, because being stuck inside doesn't mean swimsuits are off limits. The itty bitty bikini (from the Italian brand's Spring 2020 collection) is currently on sale for $197.40 and comes in pink, green, and blue. However, if you don't have the extra $200 to drop on three crocheted bear heads sewn onto some strings, recreating the look could be a very good use of time this summer and perhaps propel you to TikTok stardom.

After Harry Styles wore a knit patchwork cardigan by JW Anderson during rehearsals for a Today Show performance in February, crafty teens and crochet enthusiasts everywhere took to TikTok to show off their own DIY recreations of the $1,630 sweater. While the GCDS swimsuit isn’t as expensive as the sweater, it certainly is a lot of coin to spend on a barely-there bikini that I'm convinced would unravel at the first sign of moisture.

Check out Dua Lipa's look, below, and happy crafting. Or, perhaps keep an eye on Etsy or Depop for some DIY versions for sale, too.