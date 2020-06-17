The latest trend to take over TikTok's For You Page combines DIY fashion with Harry Styles fandom. Recently, crochet enthusiasts on the platform have taken on recreating the singer's patchwork cardigan, which he wore during a rehearsal for his live performance on The Today Show back in February.

The rainbow-colored knitted garment is by J.W. Anderson — specifically from designer Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2020 men's collection — and taps into fashion's newest "craftcore" subculture. Plus, with a price tag of 1450 euros (about $1,630), it's no surprise that TikTokers are handmaking their own versions. Luckily, the results are very impressive.

Liv, who lives in Los Angeles and is known for her extreme beauty looks, put her "medicore crochet skills to the test" by creating a knockoff of Styles' sweater. The time-consuming project is one of her best works yet, she says in her video, which already boasts more than two millions views since she posted two days ago. Meanwhile, Katelin, a college student, attempted to DIY Styles' look and her version is strikingly similar to the original, complete with houndstooth-printed patches. (After a flood of requests, she posted a separate and super informative video tutorial.) An unidentified Harry Styles fan also crocheted her own cardigan, which seems to still be in the works since the most recent TikTok only includes a few patchwork squares made until more supplies arrive. Until then, we'll be eagerly anticipating the final results.

See the more of the DIY TikTok videos, below, and don't be surprised if you find yourself ordering a crochet starter kit sometime soon.