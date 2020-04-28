Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber, & More Will Join Carine Roitfeld's Virtual Runway Show

The current state of fashion shows may be up in the air, but that doesn't mean Carine Roitfeld can't whip up a digital one in the name of charity. On Tuesday, Roitfeld announced that the second annual CR Runway event will be a virtual show called Fashion Unites, airing live exclusively on YouTube on May 1.

The 30-minute special will be hosted by YouTube's Fashion and Beauty Director Derek Blasberg and will feature runway walks and appearances by some big names, including Kim Kardashian, Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, and more. For the models, this opportunity poses a unique challenge, as they'll be self-filming their walks and pulling clothes from their own closets.

The event is partnered with amfAR Against COVID-19, which has extended its research to help fight the current pandemic while also maintaining its dedication to HIV research.

"As we face times of great uncertainty, our support for one another is more important than ever. Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together," said Roitfeld in an official statement.

So mark your calendars for May 1 at 4 p.m. ET, and perhaps start getting used to the idea of virtual runway shows.