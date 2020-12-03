Cash App (yes, that Cash App) is dipping its toes into the fashion business. On Thursday, the payment app launched Cash by Cash App, an apparel brand that's leading the charge in the company's goal of becoming a full-fledged lifestyle brand.

The debut collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and sweaters, as well as accessories like scarves and hats. The line plays with classic motifs — the NASA logo and the Eye of Providence, for example — and mashes it up with a vibrant color palette in unisex styles.

As WWD noted, Cash App is just the latest in a string of tech companies that have launched apparel lines. In September SoundCloud debuted its first collection with workwear label GRVTY while Slack partnered with Cole Haan on a limited-edition collection of sneakers back in October.

Cash by Cash App is available now with prices starting at $20 for a T-shirt and topping off at $200 for a nylon raincoat. And yes, you get a discount (25%) if you pay using Cash App. The company also said it plans to release more drops up until the end of January. Until then, check out Cash by Cash App's available merch selection, below.

Courtesy of Cash App

