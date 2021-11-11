Fashion
It was fashion’s biggest night on the red carpet.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, The Council of Fashion Designers of America, or CFDA, held its annual award ceremony in New York City, honoring the biggest and must-watch names in fashion, including Telfar Clemens, Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson, Christopher John Rogers, and more. The star-studded event was also filled with dazzling ensembles on the red carpet, like suited silhouettes and bold couture looks.
Check out the best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 CFDA Awards, from Zendaya in Vera Wang to Jung Ho-Yeon in Louis Vuitton, ahead.
Wearing a violet peplum dress by Oscar de la Renta with matching pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Tiffany & Co. jewels, a Gigi Burris hat, and Wolford tights.