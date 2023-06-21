Chanel is Bringing You the BAAND Together Dance Festival

Lovers of French luxury fashion house Chanel already know that the brand has long intertwined itself with the world of dance. In 1924, for instance, Gabrielle Chanel made the costumes for Le Train bleu, while Karl Lagerfeld collaborated with choreographers on numerous occasions, including creating Elena Glurjidze’s outfit for The Dying Swan in 2009. With this in mind, it comes as little surprise that Chanel has partnered with five of New York’s most iconic dance companies—Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem—for the return of the third annual BAAND Together Dance Festival.

The festival will take place from July 25–29, at Lincoln Center as part of the second annual Summer for the City. Audiences can decide between curated evenings of programming, highlighting the works that are quintessential of each company’s style and brilliance, as well as the World Premiere of Pas de O’Farill by Pedro Ruiz, a new duet featuring dancers from Ballet Hispánico and New York City Ballet, commissioned by Lincoln Center.

Daniel Arnold

“The BAAND Together Dance Festival is a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of the New York City dance community. We are thrilled to be returning with a spectacular program that features the city’s most internationally revered repertory companies. This year’s program highlights the innovative visions that have made New York City our nation’s dance capital,” BAAND Artistic Directors said in a press release.

Daniel Arnold

You can access the events for free as general admission (on a first-come, first-served basis) or fast track, opening the Monday before the event at noon. The program is now on the Lincoln Center website, including a series of all-age dance lessons from each company in the afternoons. The festival was made possible by Chanel and it’s the third year that the fashion house has supported BAAND.