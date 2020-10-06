Its October 6, 2020, and somehow handbags are still getting smaller. At least they are in Paris, where Chanel put on its Spring 2021 runway show on Tuesday morning. Mini-sized Chanel handbags came down the runway by way of chain belts, necklaces, bracelets, and, of course, as tiny little handheld bags.

The small bag trend has been on the fashion radar for what feel like centuries, ushered in by Jacquemus' ever-shrinking Chiquito bag during the brand's Fall 2019 show. Since then, small bags capable of holding nothing more than your even smaller hope for democracy have been everywhere, from Instagram to the red carpet, with almost every brand getting in on the action.

It was once thought that the micro-accessory's popularity would soon be up. Telfar's Shopping Bag has become a must-have item over the past few months, which ranges in sizes from small to large (large!). It wasn't until Tuesday, though, that Chanel's Virginie Viard picked up on the viral tiny bag trend and added it to her collection, which could mean that handbags will continue to get smaller until they escape human's discernible vision.

Until then, take a look at all the tiny Chanel bags on the runway, below.

