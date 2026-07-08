If fashion is a pendulum, then chevron has officially started swinging back.

Last popular during the Tumblr-to-Pinterest pipeline of the late aughts and early 2010s, the graphic zigzag became virtually impossible to escape. From bodycon dresses and maxi skirts to throw pillows and mustachioed coffee mugs (you know the ones), chevron covered everything, best paired with a statement necklace and a pair of riding boots. It was girly, playful, and twee, spiritually synonymous with Picnik-edited OOTDs. The pattern eventually became shorthand for peak millennial decor and mall fashion, making it one of the first motifs many were happy to leave behind.

Beyond the Forever 21 racks and owl pendant necklaces of its last peak, chevron has seemingly always been embroiled in a love-hate relationship with fashion. Sure, Missoni's signature stripes have long been considered immune to the trend cycle by fashion insiders. The Italian house continues to revisit the motif season after season, most recently weaving it throughout its Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection shown in Milan this past February. But it turns out Missoni isn't the only one pumping out zigzags these days.

Missoni Fall Winter 2026 Ready-To-Wear Courtesy of Getty Images Women’s Manta Bag in Multicolor Courtesy of McQueen 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Last month, McQueen revealed its Autumn Winter 2026 Pre-collection, peppered with chevron patterns and wishbone details. The motif appeared across tailored pants, collared dresses and the Manta bag, offering a polished, more architectural take on the print than its millennial predecessor.

The latest evidence arrived this week during Paris Couture Week, where Matthieu Blazy sent Look 46 of Chanel's Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection down the runway in the house's signature tweed, reimagined as a black-and-white chevron dress complete with a matching coat.

Courtesy of Chanel Courtesy of Chanel 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

According to street style photographer and trend analyst Karya Schanilec, chevron is currently sitting in "stage two" of the trend cycle: early growth, before the marketing phase and eventual mass adoption. We’re in the sweet spot where a trend exists just enough to feel fresh, but not yet absolutely everywhere (I’m looking at you, grommets).

Its return feels right on schedule. Fashion continues to mine the early 2010s for inspiration, from Demna's debut Gucci collection embracing indie sleaze to the continued reign of ballet flats, bubble hems, and even peplums. But unlike some era-specific relics (remember galaxy print leggings?), chevron feels surprisingly primed for a second act. Instead of the bright, candy-colored stripes of yesteryear, today’s versions are subtly rendered in monochrome, woven into textured fabrics, or incorporated as tailoring details. As fashion continues its obsession with bold, graphic patterns (leopard being wardrobe staple, snakeskin slithering back, and zebra appearing, well, everywhere), think of chevron as the structured successor to the animal print boom.

The 20-year trend cycle may have put chevron back on our mood board, but unlike some of its fellow early-2010s revivals, this one actually feels like a natural evolution. Call it nostalgia if you want, but this comeback is less about reliving the past and more about giving the zigzag a second chance.