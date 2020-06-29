Chloe x Halle Wear Celebrity Favorite TLZ L'Femme For BET Awards Performance

Chloe x Halle performed not one, but two songs during Sunday night's virtual 2020 BET Awards, singing a medley of "Forgive Me" and "Do It" from their newest album Ungodly Hour. This, of course, meant the pair gave us two showstopping looks: coordinating black latex before switching into reflective white looks, both custom-made by buzzy brand TLZ L'Femme.

The sisters worked with their stylist Zerina Akers, who also just so happens to style Beyoncé, on the performance outfits from TLZ L'Femme. The LA-based fashion label has been worn by Cardi B (like this fishnet floor-length dress) and, more recently, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi for their Vogue Czechoslovakia cover, where they wore custom mommy-and-me looks.

"The Girls Next Door vs. The Girls Around The Way," Akers wrote on Instagram with a video of the Chloe x Halle performance during the awards show. "I've been dying to use this 3M reflective fabric in a look."

TLZ L'Femme was initially started by self-taught designer Aazhia Rhy in 2015 as a swimwear line, but it's since evolved into a celebrity favorite for billowy dresses and strappy tops and pants. Though, if you're in the market for swimwear right now, you can still shop that from the brand, too.

Check out the two looks and Chloe x Halle's full 2020 BET Awards performance, below.