Chloe x Halle Were The Creative Directors Of Their Own Fendi Campaign

Chloe x Halle may be having the busiest quarantine. Not only have the duo been maintaining a steady schedule of virtual performances and music videos, but they're now the new faces of Fendi's Peekaboo bag.

The sisters had total creative control over the new campaign, assembling a team that included art director Andrew Makadsi and their go-to stylist Zerina Akers. In addition to having photos shot by Julian Dakdouk, the sisters also created a short video to their song "Busy Boy" with videographer Derek Milton. And, of course, their now-famous tennis court had to make a cameo, too.

"We have been more than happy to be part of this project. We have always been huge fans of Fendi and working side by side as sisters is truly a blessing," they said in an official statement.

Fendi's #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign has revolved around the importance of family, having previously included Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and North West and sisters TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann.

"#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds," said Fendi Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi in an official statement. "And there is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle."

Check out the photos and video from Chloe x Halle's new Fendi campaign, below.

Photo by Julian Dakdouk