This Chunky Jewelry Trend Is All Over The Internet

Fashion
The larger-than-life heart pendant is making a comeback.
After dainty accessories hit their peak, we’re now shifting to all things maximal. Recently, the revival of the chunky heart necklace has been taking over our feeds, and the jewelry trend has even been co-signed by celebs like Charli XCX, Halsey, and many more.
Keep clicking to see the 10 bulky heart necklaces we’ve got added to our wishlist, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.