The Coolest Chunky Rings To Add To Your Jewelry Collection

Give your delicate stacking rings a rest.

When Sandy Liang released her first jewelry collection last December, she revealed that her inspiration for the pieces came from "being a kid wearing 'play' jewelry." The first launch included a chunky plastic heart ring that referenced the late '90s and early 2000s, a nod to the kind of thing you'd get from adding a quarter into an old vending machine outside the grocery store.

Since Liang's launch, chunky rings have nudged their way into the trend landscape, bumping up against the delicate stacking rings that have long reigned supreme. (And if the success of chunky sneakers and sandals were any indication, this trend was bound to cross categories eventually.)

Made from plastic, resin, or metal, these bulky statement rings are on the rise in popular everyday jewelry. No longer will those cocktail rings collect dust in between costume parties or select holidays. The time has come to dress your finger party like you're going to an actual party, and since real parties in 2020 have been all but made illegal, the least we can do is jazz up our accessory game.

Below, check out 19 of the best chunky rings on the market from Mejuri, Sandy Liang, Frasier Sterling, Khiry, Gucci, and more. Yes, pinky rings included.

Cookie Ring
Sandy Liang

A throwback to the plastic costume jewelry of a '90s childhood.

Floating Metal Ring
Mejuri

A simple-yet-bold statement piece.

Knight in Shining Armour Adventure Ring
Stilnest

Carry around your very own knight in shining armor wherever you go.

Stunner Ring
Frasier Sterling

Wear your heart on your finger with this chunky gold piece.

PRIZM SIGNET RING
Third Crown

An abstract design that forms a prismatic rosebud.

Cocktail Ring
Stella & Haas

A cocktail ring is not exclusively for cocktail parties.

Piña Colada Set Resin Rings
La Manso

To stack or not to stack?

Penelope Ring in Peridot
Wolf Circus

An '80s-inspired statement ring made from recycled gold.

Ace
Jlani

Show all your cards with this standout black-and-gold ring.

Mother Ring
Yam

This white band is made from solid mother of pearl.

KHARTOUM
Khiry

An open ring inspired by the big-horned cattle of Sudan.

AUTUMN FLOWER RING REAL FLOWER RESIN RING
Smile With Flower

Inside this clear resin ring are real Ginkgo leaves and Baby's Breath.

square wood ring
Marni

Made of wood and resin, this oversized square ring is one-of-a-kind.

WRAP RING
Corey Moranis

Corey Moranis is known for her unique lucite pieces, and the wrap ring is no exception.

Silver Double G Marmont Pinky Ring
Gucci

Your pinky deserves some love, too.

Ophelia Ring in Gold
Wolf Circus Jewelry

This textured ring is made from recycled metals and adorned with lab-created emerald, blue zircon, and red topaz stones.

Chunky Colour Block Ring
& Other Stories

Who said color-blocking should only apply to clothing?

Katt Double-Band Wing
Aurelie Bidermann

A cool mix of resin and gold-tone hardware.

Recycled Glass Translucent Ring
COS

Even if this is made from clear recycled glass, this ring can still make a statement.