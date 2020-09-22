The Costume Designer For 'Clueless' Curated A '90s-Inspired Secondhand Collection

There is one woman responsible for most of the beloved fashion in everyone's favorite '90s movies, and that's Mona May, the costume designer behind Clueless, Never Been Kissed, The Wedding Singer, and Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion. Now, May is teaming up with Black-owned digital vintage boutique Thrilling on a specially curated collection of 500 secondhand items that channel her expert '90s-inspired aesthetic.

"I knew that together we could create a collection with an amazing message to women of all ages, sizes, shapes, races, with different means, backgrounds, and passions," May said in an official statement. "This collection truly shows the beauty of our collaboration on many levels — my creative direction and [Thrilling founder] Shilla [Kim Parker]'s innovative business model, both coming together with the purpose to empower women through sustainable shopping."

The new collection, called "Refashion! Remix! Repeat!: The Future of Sustainable Fashion," ranges from $30 to $200 with many of the pieces sourced from mom-and-pop shops across the United States.

"Our goal at Thrilling is to not only support small shops, but to also expand people's imaginations about what it means to wear secondhand," said Kim-Parker in an official statement. "I reached out to Mona cold not quite knowing what to expect or whether she'd even respond. Not only did we hit it off right away, I found that she is a fierce warrior for our mission. Our partnership has been organic and joyful, and I couldn't be more proud of what we created together."

Check out the campaign images for the new collection, below, and get it for yourself over on Thrilling's website now.

Jarod Wang/Courtesy of Thrilling

