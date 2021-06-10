Roller Skaters Get The Fashion Spotlight For Coach's New Sportswear Collection

Who knew Stuart Vevers was a roller babe? The Coach creative director has enlisted roller skaters Keon Saghari, Ashley Imani, and Sebeey Chi for his new sportswear collection’s campaign, shot by Tyrell Hampton.

The ‘90s-inspired capsule collection includes athletic tees, sports bras, sweatshirts, leggings, nylon windbreakers, and shorts featuring Coach’s logo and graphics.

“I imagined the collection with new adventures in mind, exploring craft and Coach’s heritage with the fresh attitude of sportswear,” Vevers said in an official statement.

Roller skating has experienced a revival over the course of the pandemic, particularly on TikTok, and the fad is still going strong during Summer 2021. Even those who aren’t taking any skates to the rink are still looking for skating-inspired fashion to show off post-quarantine.

Shop the new Coach sportswear capsule collection over on the brand’s website now, and check out the skate-happy campaign photos, below.

Photo by Tyrell Hampton

