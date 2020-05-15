Common Ace Is Making Sneaker Shopping Easier For Women

The sneaker shopping experience for women has always been challenging, whether it's the "shrink it and pink it" business strategy often applied by brands or coming across very limited sizing from the most anticipated drops. Women's sneaker sales are reportedly outpacing the men's market, and while brands are starting to cater more to this demand, there isn't a go-to, one-stop online shop for women who are on the hunt for a fresh pair of kicks. Thankfully, the arrival of Common Ace, which launches on Friday, will likely fix that.

Founded by Romy Samuel and Sophia Chang — two longtime sneakerheads with plenty of experience in the sneaker business, as well — Common Ace takes the chaos and multiple-tabs-open-at-one-time out of online shopping. "It's frustrating and exhausting and it shouldn't be this difficult," Chang tells NYLON. "We wanted to be able to create, essentially, a one-stop shop instead of endless scrolling and trying to remember what page number you're on."

Once you're on Common Ace's site, you can search for a pair of sneakers and it will aggregate all of the offerings from retailers across the globe onto one page. (Samuel compares it to searching for flights on KAYAK.) From there, you can filter your choices down as you please, like a specific shoe size, price point, or colorway. When you finally want to make a purchase, you'll be taken to that particular retailer's site. (Though, there are plans to launch a single checkout process on Common Ace soon.)

Romy Samuel and Sophia Chang of Common Ace Courtesy of Common Ace

Even if you don't have a specific sneaker in mind, you can still browse for your next new pair on Common Ace by brand, from high-end names like Acne Studios and Vetements to top sports brands like Nike and Adidas, or see what sneakers are trending among shoppers.

"We want to empower the female sneaker and streetwear community to be able to shop and make it easy and less of a headache," says Chang. "That's what really what women want, they want to know they’re included in this industry, they’re included and thought of when it comes to the purchasing power."