Joe FreshGoods' Converse Collab Has Glittered-Sole Sneakers For The Dance Floor

Converse's latest collaboration is a throwback to roller rinks, the disco scene, and Chicago. The brand has partnered with Joe FreshGoods on a collection inspired by the midwest city in 1976, complete with a '70s-style Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker with a glittered sole, a tie-dye T-shirt, and vibrant track pants.

Joe Robinson, founder and designer of Joe FreshGoods, grew up on Chicago's west side and has made a point of incorporating his love of the city in his own streetwear brand. To capture the city's vibrant spirit, he chose the year 1976 as the focal point for the upcoming collection with Converse.

"I wanted to approach the collection like a reader scrolling through a book about love, Black culture, soul and art. Each piece is a history lesson," said Robinson in an official statement.

Converse x Joe Freshgoods will be available globally beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, at Converse.com and select global retailers. Prices start at $50 for the tie-dye T-shirt and top out at $120 for the transparent duffle bag and the Pro Leather sneaker.

Take a look at the full collection and campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Converse

