Fashion
13 Netted Bags To Carry You Into Spring
Up your closet's style with these crochet totes.
Marine motifs are on the rise for spring shopping and accessories are no exception. From caged shoes to crochet bags, fisherman-style netted pieces should be at the top of your warm-weather wishlist. When it comes to finding your favorite handbag, the variety to choose from comes in all shapes and sizes, like a net-wrapped Prada pouch, mesh carryall from Madewell, or even the classic French market tote, and the trend doesn’t stop there.
If you’re looking for a versatile bag to carry you through the sunny seasons, then macramé-like options are a must for your spring and summer wardrobe. A perfect companion to your sundress look or a beach-day fit, these light and airy totes can carry your sunnies, your SPF, on-the-go snacks, and then some. (Plus, they can double as a very stylish reusable bag for grocery trips.) Although there are plenty of designer takes on this trend, there are also a ton of wallet-friendly iterations, including options from Baggu, Sea Star Beachwear, and Filt.
Keep scrolling to start your spring shopping off strong with your go-to bag for all occasions.
