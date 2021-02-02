Copelyn Bengel
13 Netted Bags To Carry You Into Spring

Up your closet's style with these crochet totes.

Marine motifs are on the rise for spring shopping and accessories are no exception. From caged shoes to crochet bags, fisherman-style netted pieces should be at the top of your warm-weather wishlist. When it comes to finding your favorite handbag, the variety to choose from comes in all shapes and sizes, like a net-wrapped Prada pouch, mesh carryall from Madewell, or even the classic French market tote, and the trend doesn’t stop there.

If you’re looking for a versatile bag to carry you through the sunny seasons, then macramé-like options are a must for your spring and summer wardrobe. A perfect companion to your sundress look or a beach-day fit, these light and airy totes can carry your sunnies, your SPF, on-the-go snacks, and then some. (Plus, they can double as a very stylish reusable bag for grocery trips.) Although there are plenty of designer takes on this trend, there are also a ton of wallet-friendly iterations, including options from Baggu, Sea Star Beachwear, and Filt.

Keep scrolling to start your spring shopping off strong with your go-to bag for all occasions.

Tete Bag Green
Nannacay

This macramé bag is hand-woven in a sporty lime, blue, and black colorway.

Oval Crochet Handbag
Marni

In a red, black, and white crochet, this market bag is perfect for your farmers' market run.

Moreau Macramé Leather Bag
Staud

With a macramé exterior, this bucket bag is street-style material for a reason.

Sorrel Daye Tote
Petit Kouraj

This bag has two trends in one: long fringe and a woven bodice.

Petite Sandy Tote
Clare V.

In a sophisticated black, this tote has a knotted woven shell and plenty of space for all your spring and summer needs.

Off-White Rope Top Handle Bag
Nanushka

This classic crochet bag has a wooden handle and is the perfect accessory for your warm-weather looks.

Net Shopper Bag
Filt

This netted bag has your nostalgic reusable grocery bag in mind.

Fisherman Reversible Neoprene Tote
Sea Star Beachwear

In waterproof neoprene, this reversible bag is your staple beach tote.

Net Baggu
Baggu

This springy lilac bag is complete with an internal pouch and the brand's classic silhouette.

Small Woven Basket
Yuzefi

In woven vegan leather, this trendy tote is your store-all for summer.

Apprvl Mesh Market Tote MEDIA
Madewell

This easy-to-stash market bag is dip-dyed using natural dyes.

Amara Cotton Tote
Kayu

In beachy tones, this woven sack is guaranteed to go with a sundress and sandals.

Knotted Tote Bag
Stella McCartney

This evening iteration features a velvet weave and bedazzled logo detail.