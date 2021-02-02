Marine motifs are on the rise for spring shopping and accessories are no exception. From caged shoes to crochet bags, fisherman-style netted pieces should be at the top of your warm-weather wishlist. When it comes to finding your favorite handbag, the variety to choose from comes in all shapes and sizes, like a net-wrapped Prada pouch, mesh carryall from Madewell, or even the classic French market tote, and the trend doesn’t stop there.

If you’re looking for a versatile bag to carry you through the sunny seasons, then macramé-like options are a must for your spring and summer wardrobe. A perfect companion to your sundress look or a beach-day fit, these light and airy totes can carry your sunnies, your SPF, on-the-go snacks, and then some. (Plus, they can double as a very stylish reusable bag for grocery trips.) Although there are plenty of designer takes on this trend, there are also a ton of wallet-friendly iterations, including options from Baggu, Sea Star Beachwear, and Filt.

Keep scrolling to start your spring shopping off strong with your go-to bag for all occasions.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.