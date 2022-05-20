Fashion
7 Designers To Know From Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022
Meet Jordan Dalah, Alix Higgins, and more.
Resortwear was in full swing at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 in Sydney and there were new, exciting designer names to match.
Recently, Australia has been a budding space for compelling fashion matched by inspiring talent, such as Dion Lee and Christopher Esber. The country is quickly becoming recognized beyond its commercial fashion, most especially for impeccable tailoring, elevated beachwear, and contemporary staples, and this Resort 2023 season didn’t disappoint. Many Australian designers are taking a proactive lens on sustainability and ethical processes, too, as evidenced through their use of local materials and production.
Multiple designers made their debut at AAFW 2022 and we have all the brands you need to watch for this upcoming year and beyond.
See the best street style moments from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022.