The Best Street Style Moments From Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022

Fashion month came and went back in March, but there’s always a street style crowd going strong somewhere. The latest batch of memorable looks comes from down under, as showgoers attended Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 in Sydney for the newest resort collections.

As for the street style that caught our eye, the fashion set showed off plenty of lessons in layering, from suited ensembles to slouchy tailored ‘fits. Of course, dopamine dressing was everywhere, with bright, colorful pieces, with the sartorial mantra applying to accessories, too. From statement sunglasses to quirky handbags and footwear options (Crocs, platforms, and more), everyone was all about getting dressed in their best mood-lifting looks.

See the best street style looks from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022, below.

