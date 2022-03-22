While fashion month in the “Big Four” may have come to a close, Fall 2022 collection debuts are still going strong in Asia. Tokyo Fashion Week, also known as Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, recently wrapped on Saturday, March 19, followed by Seoul Fashion Week, which is just about to finish on Wednesday, March 23. I think it was Aristotle who once said that “it’s always fashion week somewhere”? Anyway, I digress.

We already got plenty of outfit inspiration from the street style crowds in New York, London, Milan, and Paris — wearing dresses over pants and many cameos from a certain Miu Miu micro-mini skirt — but it’s pretty much a hard-and-fast fashion rule that the styling muses of Japan are on a whole different level.

If you’re hoping to get just a tiny glimpse of what will be trending in the next few months or years, look to Tokyo. Judging by the latest street style scene, expect to keep seeing statement dresses in all sorts of silhouettes, colors, and prints (as well as expertly layered with different accessories and extra garments). Tailored suits have been a go-to look for a few seasons now, but we’re seeing recent showgoers play with exaggerated proportions, like cropped blazers and jackets so oversized they’re cinched in with a belt. Plus, loading up on textures has become a fashion favorite, whether it’s crochet knits, lace, ruffles, pleats, or distressed details. It’s all about being the boldest dresser you can be.

See the best street style looks from Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2022, below.

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

See more street style looks from New York, London, Milan, and Paris.