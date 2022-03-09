It’s officially a wrap for fashion month! The four-week circuit of Fall 2022 shows came to a close in Paris on Tuesday, as the street style crowd gathered for the final stop of a style-filled trip across the globe.

Showgoers pulled out all of the sartorial stops when it came to getting dressed. We spotted bright and punchy colors (green was a particular favorite), as well as trippy statement prints. There were sleek, tailored ensembles featuring cool trench coats and polished suits, along with cottagecore-leaning dresses and sporty varsity jackets. Of course, the usual French designer staples were everywhere, too, like Chanel tweeds, Miu Miu micro-mini skirts, and Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram motif.

The amount of outfit inspiration in Paris will surely last us until the next round of runway shows in the French fashion capital. We’ll catch you back here in July when Couture Week rolls around yet again.

Ahead, see the best street style looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022.

