That’s a wrap for New York Fashion Week. The six-day day event officially kicked off the Fall 2022 season of Fashion Month and the street style crowd made sure to show off their best outfits while out and about in the city.

Showgoers truly experienced it all when it came to winter dressing, from crisp and sunny days to full-on snowfall, but that didn’t deter them from bringing out some very good fashion moments. There was plenty of dopamine dressing on full display, whether it was an ensemble packed with bright and punchy colors or a statement piece emblazoned with an eye-catching print. Winter accessories were at its peak, too, including fuzzy bucket hats, knitted balaclavas, and the occasional pair of ear muffs. Winter coat trends ran the gamut throughout the week, like bold puffers, quilted jackets, and the coziest coats we’ve ever seen.

Currently, London Fashion Week is in full swing, followed by more shows in Milan and Paris, which means there will a lot more sartorial inspiration coming our way very soon. Until then, see the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2022, below.

