Featuring Tia Adeola, Colin LoCascio, Dauphinette, and more.
New York Fashion Week just wrapped up for the Fall 2022 season, and while some marquee names didn’t host a runway show this time around, we managed to focus more on a slew of exciting emerging designers coming up in the scene.
NYFW first-timers and other relatively newer labels brought the heat with their innovative and jaw-dropping designs, and after this season, they’re definitely ones to watch going forward.
Check out 17 of our favorite emerging designers from NYFW Fall 2022, ahead.
Parsons grad and Houston native Bach Mai made his NYFW debut and it’s all about couture. His sophomore collection explores color and takes inspiration from Japanese art. — India Roby