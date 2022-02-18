New York Fashion Week just wrapped up for the Fall 2022 season, and while some marquee names didn’t host a runway show this time around, we managed to focus more on a slew of exciting emerging designers coming up in the scene.

NYFW first-timers and other relatively newer labels brought the heat with their innovative and jaw-dropping designs, and after this season, they’re definitely ones to watch going forward.

Check out 17 of our favorite emerging designers from NYFW Fall 2022, ahead.