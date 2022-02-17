The Best-Dressed Celebrities At New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

New York Fashion Week has wrapped up quite an eventful six days, kicking off the Fall 2022 runway season. This time around, we got to see some of our must-watch designers take the stage, and we were treated to some jaw-dropping looks from our front row stars, too.

Check out our roundup of the best celebrity looks at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022, from our favorite Euphoria stars Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow, to Gossip Girl 2.0’s Zión Moreno, and so many more.