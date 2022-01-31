Whoever said that winter dressing can often lead to a wardrobe rut isn’t wrong, but they also haven’t witnessed street style in Paris during Couture Week in January. The Spring 2022 season just wrapped in the French fashion capital, and the street style crowd gave us plenty of inspiring outfit ideas to hold us over for the rest of the cold-weather months. Whether it’s a bold statement coat, coveted accessories, or a new way of layering, there’s bound to be a look to add to your personal style arsenal.

Plus, Paris Couture Week gave us a tiny hint of what’s to come on the streets of New York, London, Milan, and (back to) Paris. With Fashion Month Fall 2022 just around the corner, you’ll likely see some similar sartorial takes among showgoers during the weeks to come.

Until then, see the best street style looks from Paris Couture Week Spring 2022, below.

