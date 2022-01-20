The Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s is the latest (and final) contribution from Virgil Abloh as the luxury brand’s artistic director, following a memorable “spin-off” runway show and tribute in Miami during Art Basel last year.

Celebrities, colleagues, and longtime fans gathered at the Carreau du Temple to witness a fantastical culmination of what Abloh, who unexpectedly passed away in November 2021, built during his three-year tenure at the French fashion house.