Fashion
The late designer’s runway collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s is the latest (and final) contribution from Virgil Abloh as the luxury brand’s artistic director, following a memorable “spin-off” runway show and tribute in Miami during Art Basel last year.
Celebrities, colleagues, and longtime fans gathered at the Carreau du Temple to witness a fantastical culmination of what Abloh, who unexpectedly passed away in November 2021, built during his three-year tenure at the French fashion house.
And to pay homage to Abloh and his work, the street style crowd arrived in head-to-toe monogrammed ‘fits, coveted sneaker designs, and some of the most exciting accessories to come from the luxury menswear line.
