The Best & Buzziest Moments From The Fall 2022 Shows

Another fashion month has come and gone. The Fall 2022 shows from New York, London, Milan, and Paris seemed to have carried the same excitement and momentum from the previous season of events, which made a return after a year of mostly digital and virtual shows.

And although everyone was talking about the the new collections, FOMO-inducing parties, and more during the past few weeks, showgoers made sure to bring attention to what was happening outside of the fashion month bubble. Near the beginning of Milan Fashion Week, Ukraine was invaded by Russia, leaving many models, designers, and influencers who traveled for the shows unsure of what their futures hold in their native country that’s still currently under attack. Street style served as a way to show support and bring awareness to the unfortunate event, while brands like Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani, and Koché, among others, dedicated their shows to Ukraine, as well as gave large donations towards the country.

Meanwhile, fashion month forged on. Whether it was surprise celebrity appearances on the catwalk or in the front row (Euphoria! Rihanna! Julia Fox!) or a certain micro-mini skirt getting all of the fashion crowd’s attention, the four weeks provided plenty of high-fashion buzz. Plus, if you still haven’t jumped on the short-hemline trend, it’s not too late at all, as designers across all four cities showcased their own mini-skirt take on the Fall 2022 runways.

There’s still loads more to catch up on, so read all about the can’t-miss fashion moments from Fall 2022’s Fashion Month, below.

New York Fashion Week Fall 2022: Best Moments

Though most of its marquee names were still missing on the Fall 2022 schedule, New York Fashion Week did not disappoint. From Friday, Feb. 11 to Wednesday, Feb. 16, designers opted into showing their latest collections with in-person shows, engaging and intimate presentations, or digitally. Newer designers made their mark through the week, along with a few runway surprises, too.

As far as trends go, the micro-mini skirt dominated New York Fashion Week (and fashion month as a whole) with just about every brand reimagining the teeny-tiny silhouette on the catwalks. Plus, Telfar unveiled yet another soon-to-be “It” handbag with the debut of its new Round Circle Bag.

On top of that, the industry newbies went above and beyond for Fall 2022, with brands like Colin LoCascio and Dauphinette coming strong onto our fashion radar. Other designers on our must-watch list include celeb-approved brands, like Elena Velez and Hardware LDN, plus In The Blk’s presentation of designers House of Aama and Khiry. Another anticipated return to New York Fashion was Hood by Air founder and creative director Shayne Oliver, whose namesake luxury line debut was filled with doomsday-inspired glam, like bedazzled apparel, micro-mini bottoms, and sculptural footwear.

Designers got creative with their presentations this season as some decided not to opt for an in-person showcase. Collina Strada hosted a special screening for its Fall 2022 collection with a delightful fashion parody of The Hills, starring actresses Tommy Dorfman, Rowan Blanchard, and other top models. In addition, the metaverse has begun to already solidify its place within fashion, too, from holograms at Tombogo and Maisie Wilen to exclusive NFTs from Altuzarra and Markarian.

As expected, there were plenty of celebrity sightings at fashion week, especially with the cast of Euphoria’s fashion month takeover kicking off in New York. Maude Apatow hosted a conversation for “NYFW: The Talks” with Los Angeles-based brand Rodarte, while Angus Cloud sat front-row for Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show. Euphoria breakout star Chloe Cherry (and Julia Fox) made their runway debut at LaQuan Smith, and after a long hiatus from the catwalk, Hunter Schafer walked for Gogo Graham’s Fall 2022 showcase. — India Roby

Julia Fox walking LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week. Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer walking Gogo Graham at New York Fashion Week. Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A micro-mini skirt on the runway at at New York Fashion Week. Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Telfar’s Round Circle Bag debut at New York Fashion Week. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

London Fashion Week Fall 2022: Best Moments

Though London Fashion Week is the shortest stint of the month, its four-day schedule was packed with major moments from the shows, front rows, and street style crowd. Indie designer favorites Poster Girl and Conner Ives made their runway debuts, while Chet Lo showcased his second “official” collection of spiky, celebrity-loved garments.

16Arlington, the going-out fashion brand who has dressed such celebrities as Lena Dunham, Jorja Smith, Kendall Jenner, and more, presented its Fall 2022 collection as a tribute to one of its designers, Federica “Kikka” Cavenati, who suddenly passed away at 28 years old back in November 2021. Plus, Molly Goddard returned to London Fashion Week after several digital showcases with a collection inspired by the social scene at the Portabello and Camden markets through the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The runway continued to be a prime opportunity for surprise cameos, and in London, Violet Chachki made waves for walking the Richard Quinn Fall 2022 show. The Drag Race star wore an all-latex look alongside another model in a similar outfit, continuing the designer’s well-known high-fashion revamp of the SM trend. — Maria Bobila

Chet Lo’s runway finale at London Fashion Week. John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A look from Conner Ives’ runway show at London Fashion Week. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Models backstage for Poster Girl at London Fashion Week. Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Violet Chachki walking the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022: Best Moments

Fall 2022 marked some of the most highly-anticipated (and very well-received) designer debuts at Milan Fashion Week. For instance, Glenn Martens unveiled his first womenswear collection for Diesel’s Fall 2022 show, reimagining the fashion label’s signature denim and creating already-coveted Y2K-inspired runway looks. Bottega Veneta also unveiled new creative director Matthieu Blazy’s first collection later that week, bringing on more beloved accessories and the talk of fashion week: denim pants, but made from leather. We also saw Gucci make its return to the official fashion week calendar for the first time in two years, along with a surprise (but long-rumored) collaboration reveal with Adidas.

Celebrity appearances continued to go strong well into Milan. Black-ish actress Marsai Martin made her runway debut for Missoni, while Euphoria’s Cherry walked for GCDS and Blumarine. Plus, Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the Gucci show, while other celebs like Kim Kardashian, Flo Milli, Julia Fox, and more were among many of the top style stars sitting front-row at the shows. — IR

The Gucci x Adidas collaboration at Milan Fashion Week. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A look from Diesel’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marsai Martin walking Missoni at Milan Fashion Week. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Chloe Cherry walking Blumarine at Milan Fashion Week. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022: Best Moments

Paris Fashion Week ended Fashion Month Fall 2022 with a bang, from Rihanna’s show-stopping front-row look at Dior to Miu Miu’s very viral micro-mini skirt and so much more. The nine-day event’s earliest buzz started with Off-White’s Fall 2022 runway show, showcasing the final collection from the late designer Virgil Abloh. Of the many supermodels and famous friends who walked the show, Serena Williams was one of the bigger tributes, as she made her catwalk debut for a luxury brand and has been a longtime collaborator and muse to Abloh over the years.

The Dior show was one of the most celebrity-packed front rows of the season, including none other than Rihanna herself making a fashionably late appearance in a sheer lingerie-inspired LBD that was custom-made by the French fashion house. Her memorable look shined alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo and her Clueless-inspired yellow plaid outfit. Jisoo was the first of the K-pop group to arrive in Paris ahead of Jennie Kim, who attended Chanel’s Fall 2022 show, while Rosé had to unfortunately skip Saint Laurent for testing positive for COVID-19.

As for the Fall 2022 shows, Ester Manas was one of the up-and-coming names to know from the week, as it’s one of very few brands bringing body diversity to the Paris runways. Plus, Miu Miu doubled-down on the extreme success and virality behind its micro-mini skirt, which not only was spotted all over the street style crowd, but given a fall-friendly makeover with plaid prints, sporty details, and even a micro-mini shorts version. — MB