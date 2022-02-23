India Roby
The Best-Dressed Celebrities At London Fashion Week Fall 2022

Featuring FKA Twigs, Alexa Chung, Maisie Williams, and more.

London Fashion Week has finally come to a close, which took place from Friday, Feb. 18 through Tuesday, Feb. 22. As expected from our second stop of fashion month, this season not only delivered top-notch runway looks but our celebrities were also dressed for the occasion, too.

See our roundup of best-dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week Fall 2022, from FKA Twigs in Simone Rocha to Maisie Wiliams in Nensi Dojaka and more, ahead.

Mia Regan

Wearing Matty Bovan to Matty Bovan’s Fall 2022 runway show.

