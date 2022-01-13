Following a jam-packed fashion month with the return of in-person events in September 2021, the upcoming Fall 2022 fashion weeks are expected to carry that same momentum, despite the threat of Omicron and the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Both New York and London have announced that they are continuing to host a hybrid of live and digital presentations in February, while Gucci is expecting to return to Milan Fashion Week for the first time in two years. Meanwhile, Paris is still preparing for its upcoming Couture Week later in January. And with nearly double the amount of physical shows happening compared to last season, we can expect the same type of approach to Paris Fashion Week at the end of February.

Below, check out everything we know so far about Fall 2022 fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, which we’ll be updating regularly as we learn more.

What To Expect At New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

New York Fashion Week kicks off Fashion Month Fall 2022 from Friday, Feb. 11 to Wednesday, Feb. 16. On Thursday, Jan. 13, the CFDA in partnership with IMG officially released its NYFW schedule for Fall 2022, with nearly 100 designers presenting (physically or digitally) and more to be revealed.

So far, we can expect a slew of marquee names in New York, including Anna Sui, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, LaQuan Smith, and Michael Kors. Eckhaus Latta is also set to hold its anniversary collection, and there will also be shows from Coach, Tom Ford, Collina Strada, Tory Burch, and more. According to Business of Fashion, Carolina Herrera is prepping on-site testing, along with proof of vaccination from attendees, at its upcoming runway show, while notable names like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Staud, Chromat, and Pyer Moss are still missing from the schedule. There also isn’t any word on whether Thom Browne, who made its return back to New York last season, will debut its Fall 2022 collection that week.

After making a highly anticipated NYFW debut last season, Peter Do plans to showcase is namesake’s Fall 2022 collection, while Theophilio has opted for a digital presentation. Sandy Liang, PH5, Tanya Taylor, and more have opted for digital releases of their new collections, as well. Area, Helmut Lang, Jonathan Simkhai, and Connor McKnight are among the few brands that will be holding presentations by appointment only. The official American Collections Calendar also welcomes a few newcomers, including Saint Sintra, Dauphinette, PatBO, and more.

With the global spread of the Omicron variant, the CFDA has announced COVID-19 safety guidelines for all attendees, which requires all guests and individuals entering any space to provide proof of vaccinations, wear masks indoors at all times (with an exception for eating and drinking areas or for models walking the runway). There will also be reduced guest capacity with appropriate spacing at the show’s venues, which are most likely to all take place indoors this winter.

You can view the full NYFW Fall 2022 schedule here, with more updates to come.

What To Expect At London Fashion Week Fall 2022

Similar to New York, the British Fashion Council announced that shows will adopt a hybrid schedule, holding a combination of physical and digital shows for both men’s and womenswear collections after canceling the January 2022 menswear showcase due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, according to WWD. London Fashion Week is set to take place between Friday, Feb. 18, through Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The official LFW Fall 2022 schedule for February holds a number of household names, including Richard Quinn, Erdem, Simone Rocha, David Koma, Roksanda, and COS, as well as buzzy designers such as Nensi Dojaka and Knwls. A good amount of emerging labels are scheduled to host physical shows during the four-day affair, such as Asai, Feng Chen Wang, Bethany Williams, Stefan Cooke, and Yuhan Wang. Meanwhile, Burberry has yet to confirm whether it will be unveiling its collection during London Fashion Week.

What To Expect At Milan Fashion Week 2022

Milan Fashion Week is also coming back in full swing from Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Monday, Feb. 28. Although there is not much news surrounding Milan so far, Gucci will return for the first time in two years on the Milan Fashion Week calendar, according to a report from BoF made back in November, as the Italian fashion house had previously shown its collection on its own schedule through fashion films, virtual shows, and destination events. Most recently, Gucci unveiled its latest collection in Los Angeles with a star-studded audience and runway show. Plus, newly appointed Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy is set to unveil his very first collection on Saturday, Feb. 26, following Daniel Lee’s sudden exit from the brand.

What To Expect At Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

Though there isn’t much news on Paris Fashion Week, the dates for its Fall 2022 shows are scheduled between Monday, Feb. 28, through Tuesday, March 8.

We’ll continue to update this post as more announcements are made.