New York Fashion Week has finally come to an end and the six-day string of events for Fall 2022 has definitely made quite the impression, kickstarting fashion month as a whole. Taking on both IRL shows and digital showcases, this season offered everything we needed and more, from interesting runway shows and presentations to fun events and FOMO-inducing after-parties.

As expected from NYFW, we got to see our favorite celebrities take on both the front row seats and surprise catwalk cameos, too, along with a slew of street style and must-watch emerging designers. We also got to see the metaverse inevitably take on fashion week, as well, among many other moments that are definitely one for the books.

If you still need to catch up on everything that went down at New York Fashion Week, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled all of the best and buzziest happenings that you need to know about, from the Euphoria stars dominating fashion week to Telfar’s new Round Circle debut and more. Check out our list of top moments from New York Fashion Week Fall 2022, below.

Celebrities Made Surprise Runway Cameos

Though expected from NYFW, it’s always surprising to see which celebrities take on the catwalk every season and this time around was no exception. For Fall 2022, Tia Adeola kicked off the season with its Renaissance-inspired collection with a cameo from rapper Flo Milli, who wore a yellow knitted tank and leggings set adorned with ruffles on the runway.

Soon after on Monday, Feb. 14, LaQuan Smith unveiled its Fall 2022 collection with Julia Fox of Uncut Gems making her runway debut just hours after her breakup with Kanye “Ye” West. Fox opened the show wearing a black long-sleeve maxi dress adorned with cutout details at the front. She was then styled in chunky silver bracelets and statement earrings, complete with a pair of metallic boots.

Ottessa Mosghfegh, the author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation, made her debut at Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s Fall 2022 show. She was seen in a ribbed knit top paired with a slitted miniskirt and a black leather scarf. Veteran supermodel Beverly Johnson also made an appearance at Sergio Hudson and Bibhu Mohapatra’s runway shows. For Mohapatra, Johnson closed the show and was captured in a white gown coming with a black cape to close the show. For Hudson, the 69-year-old star donned a midi blush dress, adorned with a ruffled hem and a deep neckline.

Closing out NYFW was The Blonds, showcasing its Fall 2022 collection full of leather pieces, corsets, latex, and tulle galore. The brand featured a special performance from Savage X Fenty collaborator and Nike ambassador Parris Goebel. The star model and choreographer donned a one-of-a-kind couture garment during her fiery dance sequence. Inspired by Motorola’s razr’s sleek and compact design, Goebel was seen in a black corset with latex pants and platform boots. — India Roby

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Euphoria Stars Were Everywhere

Our current favorite show just made an IRL spinoff, as many of the cast members from HBO Max’s Euphoria completely took over NYFW. On Friday, Feb. 11, Maude Apatow hosted a conversation for “NYFW: The Talks” alongside Los Angeles-based brand Rodarte, chatting with the Mulleavy sisters on topics like sustainability, resale economy, and how the designers got their start in the industry.

Following on Monday, Feb. 14, all eyes were on Euphoria heartthrob Angus Cloud, known as Fezco on the show, as he made his rounds throughout fashion week. Cloud attended a few shows over the past week but sat front and center for Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show next to Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, and Rickey Thompson. (He was also munching on a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos in a white shirt, might we add. An icon indeed.)

That night, Euphoria breakout star Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, made her runway debut following Fox’s appearance at LaQuan Smith. During her walk, the porn star-turned-actress wore a lavender knitted jacket with fur shoulders, along with a pair of matching boy shorts, a micro-mini black bralette, and black pumps. We’ll likely be seeing more of Cherry in the fashion space, as the rising starlet mentioned that her future goals include more modeling gigs since she recently signed to Anti-Agency London, according to an exclusive interview with NYLON back in January.

After a long hiatus from the runway, Hunter Schafer finally made an appearance for Gogo Graham’s Fall 2022 showcase held in Queens. Schafer, who was also spotted checking out the SHAYNEOLIVER debut during NYFW, wore a criss-cross black-and-white corseted dress, which was then styled with a pair of yellow sweatpants and a white puffer coat. She also carried a yellow teddy bear in her hand and finished her look off in a black choker and platform flip-flops. — IR

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Micro-Mini Skirts Will Still Be Trending In The Fall

In case you didn’t know, we’re officially swapping out our loungewear for revenge clothing and, more specifically, we’re looking at the early-aughts as style inspiration. Throughout the Fall 2022 shows at NYFW, we’ve witnessed the micro-mini skirt trend completely take over the runways with just about every designer boasting at least one teeny-tiny mini skirt in their collections. For example, Christian Cowan featured a tweed set while Kim Shui had both fuzzy and tiny versions of the 2000s-era style. Dion Lee also incorporated the noughties piece into its Fall 2022 collection, along with brands Dauphinette, LaQuan Smith, and more. — IR

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SHAYNEOLIVER Made Its NYFW Debut

Hood By Air founder and creative director Shayne Oliver’s Anonymous Collective took over New York City venue The Shed for a special three-day event of music, fashion, and performances, titled Headless: The Demonstration. On the second night, Feb. 11, Oliver debuted his namesake luxury brand, SHAYNEOLIVER, to a packed audience, with an experimental presentation that featured artwork, plenty of strobe lights and fog, and musical performances by Eartheater and TOTALFREEDOM alongside his new designs. The collection was filled with going-out glamour fit for the apocalypse, like bedazzled apparel, sculptural footwear, sweeping black evening gowns, and micro-mini bottoms. — Maria Bobila

Maxwell Vice/Courtesy of SHAYNEOLIVER

Eckhaus Latta Celebrated Its 10-Year Anniversary

Downtown darlings Eckhaus Latta hit a major milestone at NYFW, as the design duo celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a Fall 2022 runway show at the abandoned old location of Essex Market and a commemorative after-party at The Standard in the East Village. The latest (and 21st) collection was a culmination of what designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta do best — cool, statement knitwear, denim, and dresses — with an extra dose of craftsmanship, like silver dress made entirely of chainmail and tops pieced together like a puzzle with lace. With a full decade under their belts, it seemed almost fitting that NYFW Fall 2022 was stacked with some of the best emerging designers to watch, as Eckhaus Latta’s show further proved that the brand is the indie brand blueprint. — MB

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Coach Had The Best Celebrity-Studded Front Row

Just like celebrity runway cameos, there’s no better famous sighting than a fashion week front row, and the best of the bunch happened to be at Coach’s Fall 2022 show. The attendees list was stacked with the best names from music, television, and TikTok, including Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, Noah Beck, Rickey Thompson, Aquaria, Hari Nef, Tommy Dorfman, and so, so many more. With this season’s fashion month still somewhat in flux, it was impressive to see the American heritage brand pull such a cool crowd on a cold winter (Valentine’s) day during NYFW. — MB

Angus Cloud Megan Thee Stallion Rina Sawayama Noah Beck Rickey Thompson Photos Courtesy of Coach

Collina Strada Parodied The Hills For Its Fall 2022 Show

In one of the most delightful presentations during NYFW, Collina Strada welcomed showgoers to the Angelika Film Center in SoHo to present its Fall 2022 collection. But rather than a traditional runway show, designer Hilary Taymour opted to debut her new pieces with a short-film parody of The Hills. Presented by CashApp and aptly titled The Collinas, the hilarious 13-minute faux-reality show followed Tommy Dorfman as a bright-eyed new intern at the New York indie fashion brand who finds herself struggling to adapt to her dream job’s demands, which includes steaming, having a plant-based diet, and practicing a zero-waste lifestyle. The packed movie theater was filled with laughs and a newfound energy, thanks to The Collinas’ expertly executed script, Dorfman’s catchy performance, exciting cameos from Rowan Blanchard, Cory Kennedy, and Hills OG Whitney Port, as well as the Fall 2022 collection’s bright designs. — MB

Telfar Revealed Its New Round Circle Bag

For Fall 2022, Telfar took on yet another out-of-the-box approach for showcasing its latest collection, and the sought-after fashion brand is already making headlines. As an exclusive debut on Telfar TV, the New York-based label just announced its brand new Round Circle Bag, coming in both black and white colorways and priced at $567. So far, the debut handbag style has already sold out — not even a full day since the release.

Unlike its coveted Shopping Bag silhouette, the brand’s new “It” item adopts a circular shape, playing on Telfar’s signature “TC” logo and is crafted from faux leather. Unlike the brand’s older designs, the new circle bag comes with an adjustable shoulder strap that is also detachable, allowing you to either wear it across your body or hold it in your hand. — IR

Jason Nocito/Courtesy of Telfar

Emerging Designers Shined At NYFW

There’s nothing more we love to see than emerging designers thrive at fashion week and for Fall 2022, the industry newbies completely took over New York. This season, we got to see many must-have looks from rising designers, who showcased innovative techniques on materials, technology, presentation, and more.

Colin LoCascio, for instance, took inspiration from the bridge-and-tunnel scene during South London’s clubbing era in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s while sticking to his usual super maximalist aesthetic. Dauphinette was also another rising designer on our radar, whose usual fun designs garnered love and attention during an intimate showcase in Chinatown. Other designers on our must-watch list include celeb-approved brands like Elena Velez and Hardware LDN, as well as In The Blk’s presentation of designers House of Aama, Khiry, and so many more. — IR

Courtesy of Tanner Fletcher/Minh Nguyen

Courtesy of Colin LoCascio

The Metaverse, Holograms, & NFTs Were On The Rise

The metaverse has already been on the rise among brands, but its presence at NYFW has only solidified its place within the fashion space. From holograms that modeled the Fall 2022 collections of Tombogo and Maisie Wilen to exclusive NFTS from Altuzarra and Markarian, designers are finding new ways to incorporate digital fashion into their work. Meanwhile, Jonathan Simkhai simultaneously debuted his latest collection both on the IRL runway and within the metaverse, showcasing a selection of pieces via virtual world Second Life in collaboration with Everyrealm and digital wearables production company Blueberry Entertainment. Plus, Korean fashion brand Greedilous turned to artificial intelligence, named Tilda and courtesy of LG AI Research, to help create its newest collection. Designer Park Youn-hee teamed up with Tilda to come up with unique prints and more made entirely from learning data. If you’re wondering what the next wave of fashion will be, consider these brands’ innovative attempts as a sneak peek of future fashion weeks to come. — MB

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Courtesy of Greedilous by Tilda/Minh Nguyen