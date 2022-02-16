Maria Bobila
Anna Sui behind the scenes of her Fall 2022 show.
Of Becoming Us/Courtesy of Anna Sui

Anna Sui Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Her Fall 2022 Show

The designer’s latest collection will get you dressed for the weekend.

After returning with a physical runway show at New York Fashion Week last season, Anna Sui has switched back to digital to debut her Fall 2022 collection on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The medium of choice was much more fitting, though: inspired by the weekly British television show Ready Set Go from the ‘60s, Sui decided to showcase her new designs by recreating her own episode of the hit program at the famous music venue, Bowery Electric, in downtown New York City.

“I totally envisioned our own episode with Anna Sui fashion. I think this video filmed at the Bowery Electric transports you to my vision. Covid has made live shows quite different so I imagined another way to tell my story,” Sui tells NYLON. The fashion film was a near-match of the original, along with the show’s signature countdown and host intro.

“I love how [director] Jeannie Sui Wonders captured the excitement of hanging out and dancing on Ready Steady Go,” recalls Sui. “The venue reminded me of the original soundstage where the TV show was filmed. We dressed it up with Mod/Pop bullseyes and checkerboards by Certified Signs. Our video is accompanied by one of my favorite songs from the punk days, ‘Ready Steady Go’ by Generation X. Now I really get what Billy Idol was singing about!”

As for the clothes, Sui broke down the ‘60s-era Mod aesthetic into her own take on the popular style. The new collection ended up being a mix between 1920s Art Deco and the New Wave look of the ‘80s that passes as a modern-day wardrobe for weekend festivities. Bright plaids, graphic knits, and black patent leather pants are a rebellious alternative to now-trending dark academia and twee fashion, while sequined separates, zebra-print matching sets, party frocks, and tweed micro-mini skirts are destined for a long night out. “I hope this inspires everyone to go out and get dressed up and dance to your favorite tunes,” demands the New York designer.

Ahead, Sui takes us behind the scenes of her Fall 2022 collection.

“Eden Joi getting the Garren hairstyle!”
“Liam Little dressed in our New Wave sweater, badges, and belt by Funk Plus.”
“Garren schwooping Meadow Walkers’ hair for that cool New Wave look.”
“Stepping into the spotlight in John Fluevog black patent leather boots with our Quadrophenia sequin jumpsuit.”
“Sherry Shi posing in our Mod tweed jacket and miniskirt with our Quadrophenia turtleneck, wrapped up in our Pop nameplate belt.”
“Cristina Piccone getting her Mod/New Wave eyes by Dame Pat McGrath.”
“Transporting us all to the set of Ready Steady Go!”
“Perfect dancing clothes: faux fur zebra, ace face metallic plaid coat and matching mini skirt, and purple paillettes mini dress.”
“Cristina Piccone performing on set in her power plaid jacket and sunglasses by Mondottica for Anna Sui.”
“Evie Harris in Blue Cheer mod stripes on set.”
“Evie Harris in crochet dress layered over floral stripe blouse and tights mod-ified with a mod stripe tie and earrings by Brian Doby.”
“Cristina Piccone strutting her Stratocaster. A vision in tangerine dream fab faux fur and pop houndstooth.”
“Sherry Shi in a hand-crochet balaclava waiting for her turn to dance.”Photos by Of Becoming Us/Courtesy of Anna Sui