From Peter Pan collars to fit-and-flare dresses.
The “Twee Fashion” aesthetic is making its unexpected return, according to TikTok. The late-2000s and early-2010s trend first gained traction on Tumblr, and was worn by style stars like Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Swift, and Alexa Chung.
During this era, A-line skirts and prep-school accessories were often a favorite, and bonus points for owning a ukulele or vintage typewriter, too. Want to tap into the throwback look again? See the top Twee Fashion items to shop today, ahead.
