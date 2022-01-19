India Roby
Watermark/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fashion

9 Fashion Items That Channel TikTok’s Twee Aesthetic

From Peter Pan collars to fit-and-flare dresses.

The “Twee Fashion” aesthetic is making its unexpected return, according to TikTok. The late-2000s and early-2010s trend first gained traction on Tumblr, and was worn by style stars like Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Swift, and Alexa Chung.

During this era, A-line skirts and prep-school accessories were often a favorite, and bonus points for owning a ukulele or vintage typewriter, too. Want to tap into the throwback look again? See the top Twee Fashion items to shop today, ahead.

Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic/Getty Images

