With Euphoria biggest one of the most talked-about shows this year so far, it’s no surprise that the stars of the hit series were all over Fashion Month Fall 2022 across New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

From Angus Cloud sitting front row (and eating Hot Cheetos) for Coach at New York Fashion Week to Zendaya attending Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, the Euphoria cast was spotted at quite a few shows, parties, and events over the past four weeks. Some even made their way onto the catwalks, too, like Chloe Cherry (her runway debut as a model) and Hunter Schafer showcasing the latest designs of her friend and favorite indie label Gogo Graham.

Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Alexa Demie also hit the fashion month circuit, as well, snagging front-row seats at some of the biggest and buzziest shows, including Balenciaga, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and more. (Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira seemed to be the only Euphoria names missing in action, but there’s always next season!)

Now that both fashion month and the beloved TV show’s second season have finally concluded, check out our roundup of the Euphoria actors as they take on Fashion Month Fall 2022, below.

New York Fashion Week: Maude Apatow at “The Art of Rodarte” Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Feb. 11, Maude Apatow moderated a conversation for “NYFW: The Talks” for the Los Angeles-based brand Rodarte. While chatting about the brand’s journey, along with other topics, the actress was seen during the event wearing a blush-pink and black gown with pointed heels.

New York Fashion Week: Angus Cloud at Coach’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Courtesy of BFA Angus Cloud made his way to Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show on Monday, Feb. 14. He was seen wearing a white turtleneck with navy corduroy pants and a multicolored shearling coat. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Courtesy of BFA Perhaps the most newsworthy moment of NYFW, Cloud sat front row alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, and Rickey Thompson, where he was spotted eating on a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

New York Fashion Week: Hunter Schafer At Gogo Graham’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After her hiatus from the runway, Hunter Schafer walked for Gogo Graham’s Fall 2022 show held in Queens. She was seen on the catwalk modeling a criss-cross black-and-white corseted dress, which was then styled with a pair of yellow sweatpants and a white puffer coat. Schafer also carried a yellow teddy bear in her hand and finished her look off in a black choker and platform flip-flops.

New York Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Monday, Feb. 14, Euphoria breakout star Chloe Cherry made her runway debut at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. She was seen in a lavender knitted coat with fur trim, along with a pair of matching boy shorts, a micro-mini black bralette, and black pumps.

New York Fashion Week: Angus Cloud & Maude Apatow For Thom Browne Courtesy of BFA #Fexi made their first official appearance at NYFW while attending a dinner to celebrate Thom Browne’s signature tartan. The two stars were dressed head-to-toe in the grey-and-navy pattern, and while Cloud completed his outfit with a matching headscarf and black combat boots, Apatow went with black heels and a plaid “Hector” dog mini bag.

London Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At London Fashion Week’s Opening Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Cherry was the only Euphoria star to take on London Fashion Week, as she was not only a front-row guest but she also made her LFW modeling debut, too. On Thursday, Feb. 17, the actress attended the opening night party hosted by the British Fashion Council, wearing a light green ribbed mini dress with knee-high black boots.

London Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At David Koma’s Fall 2022 Runway Show David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Days later, Cherry was seen at David Koma’s Fall 2022 runway show wearing a black mini dress embellished with a bejeweled flower and styled with a pair of black heels.

London Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At Fashion East’s Fall 2022 Runway Show David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Cherry was seen at the Fashion East show wearing Chet Lo’s spiky pink dress styled with a matching bracelet, along with a giant Durian-inspired handbag and black sandals.

London Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At Perfect Magazine’s Party Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Cherry arrived at Perfect Magazine’s party in London wearing a red babydoll mini dress with white sandals and a red heart-shaped purse.

London Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At Supriya Lele’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cherry’s London Fashion Week schedule was stacked. She attended Supriya Lele’s Fall 2022 runway show wearing a black cutout midi dress with a burgundy leather coat, black sandals, and a mini bag.

Milan Fashion Week: Jacob Elordi At Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Saturday, Feb. 26, Jacob Elordi attended Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2022 runway show in Milan wearing a matching black jacket-and-pants set, which he paired with a white tee, a brown quilted bag, and black sunglasses.

Milan Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At GCDS’ Fall 2022 Runway Show Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images During GCDS’ Fall 2022 runway show, Cherry made her Milan Fashion Week debut wearing a black mini dress with a bedazzled bralette-like design at the chest and a black mini bag.

Milan Fashion Week: Chloe Cherry At Blumarine’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images She also appeared at Blumarine’s Fall 2022 runway show rocking a periwinkle jacket and mini skirt set and pink heels.

Milan Fashion Week: Storm Reid At Prada’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Storm Reid made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, attending Prada’s Fall 2022 runway show wearing a yellow silk romper, white platform sandals, and carrying a green Prada-logo-shaped bag.

Paris Fashion Week: Dominic Fike At Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Tuesday, March 1, Dominic Fike arrived at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show wearing all-black, including a turtleneck with loose-fitted trousers, a velvet bomber jacket, and black boots.

Paris Fashion Week: Jacob Elordi At Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elordi was also at Saint Laurent's runway show opting for a black turtleneck with skinny trousers, a leather vest, along with black shoes and sunglasses.

Paris Fashion Week: Maude Apatow At Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Apatow made her appearance at Saint Laurent’s runway show wearing a halter floral-printed jumpsuit with heels.

Paris Fashion Week: Zendaya At Valentino’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Sunday, March 6, Zendaya joined her Euphoria cast members in Paris by attending Valentino’s Fall 2022 runway show in a hot pink suited look, which she styled with platform heels.

Paris Fashion Week: Alexa Demie At Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Demie joined in on the PFW action, too, and was spotted at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 runway show wearing an off-the-shoulder top tucked into a pair of black leather pants. She also wore pointed boots and carried a black mini purse.

Paris Fashion Week: Alexa Demie in Paris Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Demie was also seen off-duty during Paris Fashion Week wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants, which she styled with a headscarf, black sunglasses, and a neon Balenciaga handbag.

