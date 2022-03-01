A Ranking Of Maddy’s Best Outfits From Euphoria Season 2

After eight weeks of
memes and unanswered questions, the second season of Euphoria has come to an end.
The series has been an emotional rollercoaster for both
our leading characters and we, the viewers, but the show graciously treated us to some amazing outfits, especially from the one and only Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie). The seemingly-fiesty-but-actually-sensitive darling has had quite the rude awakening throughout the season, but she’s shown tremendous growth and we can only hope that she gets nothing but the best coming soon.
While being confronted with an unfortunate reality and betrayal, Ms. Maddy Perez did it all in style and marks one of, if not
the most fashion-forward character on the show.
With Season 2 of
Euphoria finally over, we compiled our top 9 favorite outfits from Maddy Perez and ranked them, ahead. 9. Maddy’s Green Swimsuit in Episode 2
There wasn’t enough noise made about Maddy’s swimwear in Season 2. Coming in at No. 9 is the green swimsuit set she wore in the “Out of Touch” episode. While hanging out with Cassie for a girl’s night out in the hot tub, she wore
Romé by Falize’s light green bikini set, which she also styled with a cover-up skirt. 8. Maddy’s Birthday Dress in Episode 4
We’re not a fan of Nate by any means, but he does have good taste when he gifted Maddy with a silver heart-shaped necklace from Tiffany & Co.
7. Maddy’s DIY Tank Top in Episode 2
Episode 2 featured Maddy’s best fashion-filled moments to date, and her DIY top has made it at No. 7. Her white ribbed crop tank was accessorized with custom pins and a necklace by
Cholé Marrata. She styled her outfit with a vintage beret by Parkhurst of Canada and belted blue jeans from Blow The Belt. 6. Maddy’s Y2K-inspired Outfit in Episode 2
Maddy’s Y2K-inspired outfit makes the list at No. 6, proving that the polarizing
micro-mini skirt trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — and if Maddy cosigns it, then so do we. In Episode 2, our girl was captured leaving her boss’ home rocking a patterned crop top and a vintage denim mini skirt, both by Blumarine. She completed her outfit in sparkly lace-up sandals. 5. Maddy’s Silk Slip Dress in Episode 4
Next on our list is Maddy’s silk green slip dress from Episode 4. While at her babysitting job, she chatted with her “not-so-ex-boyfriend” Nate in
Seth Pratt’s custom chartreuse silk camisole dress, which she then paired with a matching crystal-embellished robe and silver metallic heels. 4. Maddy’s Corset Top in Episode 7
Coming in at No. 4, Maddy’s lace-up corset from Episode 7 is an underrated favorite of ours. In this scene, she had just quit her babysitting job but not before receiving a gift from her boss Samantha. During her unboxing, Maddy looks absolutely stunning with her long black hair,
Fancì’s “Uriel” top, and black flared pants. 3. Maddy’s Black Mini Dress in Episode 1
We couldn’t leave out Maddy’s most-liked look of the season. In the New Year’s Eve episode, and during one of the top nerve-wracking scenes to date, Maddy kicked off Season 2 wearing this incredible black cutout mini dress from Akna with matching long gloves. She also paired her look with a vintage enamel “Brat” necklace from Claire’s and completed her celebratory outfit in bedazzled lace-up sandals by
Amina Muaddi x AWGE. 2. Maddy’s Green Bodysuit in Episode 7 and Episode 8
Maddy’s last outfit of the season has made No. 2 on our list. While watching Lexi’s play
Our Life, Maddy was seen wearing a sage green Jacquemus’ “Le Body Yeru” bodysuit and a “Le Chiquito” bag, which she also finished off with glittery green eyeshadow as an added pop of color to her look.
Just after fighting Cassie, Maddy was seen icing the only scratch on her body with a Coke can while also wearing gold rings from The M Jewelers and her decorated nails from
Natalie Minerva. 1. Maddy’s Vintage Mugler Gown in Episode 2
Earning the top spot at No. 1 is the stunning black gown Maddy wore in Episode 2. During her babysitting gig, it was highlighted that Maddy often tried on many designer outfits from her boss’ closet, envisioning her life as something more than what it is even just for a moment.
Early on in Season 2, Maddy was quick to dominate our online feeds, especially when she wore an off-the-shoulder dress from Thierry Mugler, which is from its Fall 1991 collection and owned by
Aralda Vintage. Though our girl has never not looked amazing, this dress made headlines and (potentially) saved lives. Maddy Perez in archival looks for the win!