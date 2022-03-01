A Ranking Of Maddy’s Best Outfits From Euphoria Season 2

After eight weeks of memes and unanswered questions, the second season of Euphoria has come to an end.

The series has been an emotional rollercoaster for both our leading characters and we, the viewers, but the show graciously treated us to some amazing outfits, especially from the one and only Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie). The seemingly-fiesty-but-actually-sensitive darling has had quite the rude awakening throughout the season, but she’s shown tremendous growth and we can only hope that she gets nothing but the best coming soon.

While being confronted with an unfortunate reality and betrayal, Ms. Maddy Perez did it all in style and marks one of, if not the most fashion-forward character on the show.

With Season 2 of Euphoria finally over, we compiled our top 9 favorite outfits from Maddy Perez and ranked them, ahead.

9. Maddy’s Green Swimsuit in Episode 2 HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max screenshot There wasn’t enough noise made about Maddy’s swimwear in Season 2. Coming in at No. 9 is the green swimsuit set she wore in the “Out of Touch” episode. While hanging out with Cassie for a girl’s night out in the hot tub, she wore Romé by Falize’s light green bikini set, which she also styled with a cover-up skirt.

8. Maddy’s Birthday Dress in Episode 4 Instagram/Euphoria Right at No. 8 is Maddy’s black slip dress for her birthday celebration. A lot went down in this episode — Cassie, we’re looking at you — but Maddy looked excited, nonetheless, at the gathering. In this scene, she opted for Marc Jacobs’ slip mini dress in collaboration with Devon Lee Carlson, adorned with lace at the hems, and styled it with black platform Mary Janes from Dora Teymur.

HBO Max/Eddy Chen We’re not a fan of Nate by any means, but he does have good taste when he gifted Maddy with a silver heart-shaped necklace from Tiffany & Co.

7. Maddy’s DIY Tank Top in Episode 2 HBO Max/Eddy Chen Episode 2 featured Maddy’s best fashion-filled moments to date, and her DIY top has made it at No. 7. Her white ribbed crop tank was accessorized with custom pins and a necklace by Cholé Marrata. She styled her outfit with a vintage beret by Parkhurst of Canada and belted blue jeans from Blow The Belt.

6. Maddy’s Y2K-inspired Outfit in Episode 2 HBO Max screenshot Maddy’s Y2K-inspired outfit makes the list at No. 6, proving that the polarizing micro-mini skirt trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — and if Maddy cosigns it, then so do we. In Episode 2, our girl was captured leaving her boss’ home rocking a patterned crop top and a vintage denim mini skirt, both by Blumarine. She completed her outfit in sparkly lace-up sandals.

5. Maddy’s Silk Slip Dress in Episode 4 HBO Max/Eddy Chen Next on our list is Maddy’s silk green slip dress from Episode 4. While at her babysitting job, she chatted with her “not-so-ex-boyfriend” Nate in Seth Pratt’s custom chartreuse silk camisole dress, which she then paired with a matching crystal-embellished robe and silver metallic heels.

4. Maddy’s Corset Top in Episode 7 HBO Max screenshot Coming in at No. 4, Maddy’s lace-up corset from Episode 7 is an underrated favorite of ours. In this scene, she had just quit her babysitting job but not before receiving a gift from her boss Samantha. During her unboxing, Maddy looks absolutely stunning with her long black hair, Fancì’s “Uriel” top, and black flared pants.

3. Maddy’s Black Mini Dress in Episode 1 HBO Max/Eddy Chen We couldn’t leave out Maddy’s most-liked look of the season. In the New Year’s Eve episode, and during one of the top nerve-wracking scenes to date, Maddy kicked off Season 2 wearing this incredible black cutout mini dress from Akna with matching long gloves. She also paired her look with a vintage enamel “Brat” necklace from Claire’s and completed her celebratory outfit in bedazzled lace-up sandals by Amina Muaddi x AWGE.

2. Maddy’s Green Bodysuit in Episode 7 and Episode 8 HBO Max/Eddy Chen Maddy’s last outfit of the season has made No. 2 on our list. While watching Lexi’s play Our Life, Maddy was seen wearing a sage green Jacquemus’ “Le Body Yeru” bodysuit and a “Le Chiquito” bag, which she also finished off with glittery green eyeshadow as an added pop of color to her look.

HBO Max screenshot Just after fighting Cassie, Maddy was seen icing the only scratch on her body with a Coke can while also wearing gold rings from The M Jewelers and her decorated nails from Natalie Minerva.

1. Maddy’s Vintage Mugler Gown in Episode 2 Instagram/Euphoria