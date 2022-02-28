Fashion
The show’s final outfits did not disappoint.
Euphoria has finally concluded its second season on Sunday, and we’re absolutely speechless. Though we are left with many unanswered questions and some “WTF” moments, at least we can say that the finale episode did not disappoint when it came to fashion, right?
See our roundup of the best outfits from Euphoria’s “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” episode, ahead.
While talking to Fez on the phone in a flashback, Lexi was seen wearing a blue floral-printed mini dress.