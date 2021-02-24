Hunter Schafer And Marc Jacobs Will Join Prada's Post-Show Conversation

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons will be back for another fireside chat after the Prada Fall 2021 show on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week. The two designers fielded questions from fans and admirers after presenting their first collection together last September, and have now decided to make it a tradition.

Marc Jacobs, Hunter Schafer, Lee Daniels, DJ Richie Hawtin, and Rem Koolhaas will join the designers virtually during the conversation, which will be moderated by YouTube's Derek Blasberg.

This will be the third installment of Prada Intersections. According to the brand, the first post-show conversation following the Spring 2021 show garnered 16 times more views than its Spring 2020 show.

Creating conversations and sparking dialogue has been a focal point of the Prada/Simons dynamic. Its Spring 2021 campaign featured existential questions like "Can something be truly new" and "Is nature out there or in here?".

"I hope with what I do has impact enough for other people to agree with it, to join it, to have this kind of interaction," Simons said during the inaugural Prada Intersections last September. "It's automatically something which is collective. I think the nature of us working together also proves that now."

Check out the Prada Fall 2021 show and the following conversation between Prada, Simons, and special guests on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. EST.