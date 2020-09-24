Every Model In The Prada Spring 2021 Show Was A Runway First-Timer

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada presented their first collection together at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday morning. It was a show of debuts, not only from Simons and Prada as co-creative directors, but for each model walking the show. Prada enlisted models who hadn't previously walked a runway to help launch the Spring 2021 collection.

Afterwards, the designer duo then spent almost 25 minutes answering fan-submitted questions during a Q&A segment. They touched on everything, from what they drink in the morning to start their day (coffee for Simons, hot water for Prada) and the idea of uniform dressing to if they think their ideas of the future of fashion come from themselves as individuals or a collective subconscious.

"I prefer they always come from a collective subconscious, for me, but it's a very personal thing," Simons said. "Because I like to not only think that it is something that I only feel because then it would feel not right for me. I hope with what I do has impact enough for other people to agree with it, to join it, to have this kind of interaction. It's automatically something which is collective. I think the nature of us working together also proves that now."

Check out the full Prada Spring 2021 collection, below.

