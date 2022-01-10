It’s a big week for Hunter Schafer. After the debut of Euphoria’s second season premiere episode, the model and actress just landed a new fashion campaign. On Monday, Jan. 10, Prada officially revealed its Spring 2022 campaign, starring Schafer and titled “In The Mood For Prada.”

Inspired by the feelings evoked by the Italian fashion house’s newest styles designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Schafer is captured donning a number of looks from Prada’s Spring 2022 collection, such as lace-up pieces, silk dresses, corseted ‘fits, and more.

In a recent Instagram post, Prada released an official campaign video directed by Ferdinando Verderi. Throughout the clip, Schafer talks through the emotions she experiences wearing a black dress adorned with a train. She is also seen wearing the gown with a khaki-colored leather coat and pointed black heels.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Euphoria star take on a Prada fashion gig. As the luxury label’s brand ambassador, she has also been seen in a past campaign its Galleria handbag, as well as joining co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for a fireside chat after the Prada Fall 2021 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Check out the official images from Prada’s Spring 2022 campaign lensed by David Sims, featuring Hunter Schafer, along with Julia Nobis and Selena Forrest, below.

Courtesy of Prada/David Sims

Courtesy of Prada/David Sims