Milan Fashion Week is finally here, and it’s already making fashion headlines. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Glenn Martens unveiled his highly-anticipated (and very well-received) debut collection for Diesel’s Fall 2022 show, and the busy designer created some of the best denim we’ve seen on the runway. From Y2K-inspired low-rise jeans and belt-style micro-mini skirts to floor-sweeping denim “fur” coats and more, Diesel’s latest showcase not only made quite the impression on viewers around the world, but its coveted front row seats were also filled with some of our favorite faces, and Flo Milli was front and center.

The 22-year-old rap sensation, born and bred in Alabama, first gained fame for her viral songs from her mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here back in 2019, and a few years later, she’s now making waves on the fashion month circuit, even making her runway debut for Tia Adeola’s Fall 2022 runway show at New York Fashion Week before jetting off to Milan.

For Diesel’s show, also marking her very first time in the Italian city, Flo Milli was styled by Jenna Tyson in the brand’s striped mini sweater dress underneath a button-down shirt-style coat, lined with cozy shearling. With her ultra-long braids and bold statement sunglasses, she completed her front-row look with Diesel’s signature denim thigh-high boots. Sitting alongside the likes of Julia Fox, Teyana Taylor, and Gunna, this is only the beginning for Flo Milli and many fashion shows to come.

Check out more from Flo Milli as she documented her experience attending and going backstage for Diesel’s Fall 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week, ahead.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What was the inspiration behind your outfit for the Diesel show, and could you take us through your outfit in detail?

My inspiration for my outfit was that I wanted to wear a color that popped and this dress was the perfect fit. My entire outfit is from Diesel: I paired my knit dress with denim over-the-knee boots and a shearling coat. I also have on my Retrosuperfuture eyewear.

When you heard you were invited to attend the Diesel show, what was your reaction?

When I heard that I was invited to attend the Diesel show, I was very excited and happy to come out to Milan for the first time. This is my first show in Milan and it has been amazing so far. I loved all of the looks and the representation was fire.

If you had to choose, what was your favorite look from the show?

My favorite look from the show was the denim crop top and denim shoes and pants that were made together.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You just had quite an eventful fashion month when you walked for Tia Adeola at New York Fashion Week — which by the way, congrats! — and you’ve been traveling around since then. How has your fashion month been so far? Do you prefer walking the runway or sitting front row?

Thank you! My fashion month has been excellent. I’ve been having a lot of fun and I’ve gotten to meet designers from all over. I prefer walking because it’s fun and I get to express my love for modeling, but I also enjoy sitting in the front row because I get to have an exclusive first look at new pieces.

With fashion month back in full swing, do you have any tips for getting ready for it?

My tips for getting ready for fashion month are to always be prepared for the unexpected and to be on time. Something that I’ve been doing more of is working out because I have such a busy schedule and I have to make sure I’m in great shape to handle it.