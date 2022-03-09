The Best Micro-Mini Skirts From Fashion Month Fall 2022, Ranked

Love it or hate it, the micro-mini skirt takeover is still going strong, as shown following yet another fashion month for the Fall 2022 season. The early-aughts revival continues to dominate our wardrobes, and our favorite designers made sure to hop on the trend, too, transforming the go-to “going-out” look into more fall-friendly versions.

See our ranking of the best micro-mini skirts we saw on the Fall 2022 runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, ahead.