India Roby
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Micro-Mini Skirts From Fashion Month Fall 2022, Ranked

Did your favorite itty-bitty mini skirt make the cut this season?

Love it or hate it, the micro-mini skirt takeover is still going strong, as shown following yet another fashion month for the Fall 2022 season. The early-aughts revival continues to dominate our wardrobes, and our favorite designers made sure to hop on the trend, too, transforming the go-to “going-out” look into more fall-friendly versions.

See our ranking of the best micro-mini skirts we saw on the Fall 2022 runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, ahead.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

No. 12: Poster Girl

A printed lilac micro-mini skirt look from the Fall 2022 runway show at London Fashion Week.

fb
tw

Tap