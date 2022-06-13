Designer Disco Daddy Listens To Donna Summer For Fashion Inspiration

On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

Better known as Disco Daddy, Los Angeles-based Vincent Michael Braccia has quickly risen as the celebrity’s go-to designer for all things glitter and glam, resulting in crystal-covered outfits and accessories for the stage, red carpet, and more. Fascinated by disco culture and sparkly costumes since his youth, the queer artist first got his start working as a professional dancer and choreographer before launching Disco Daddy Studio in 2017 with embellished pieces for drag queens like Violet Chachki and Aquaria. Soon after, his fashion label became an instant favorite and has been worn by the biggest stars of the moment, including Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Lizzo, and many more.

As his name suggests, Disco Daddy’s shiny ensembles undoubtedly exude his love for fashion, sexual liberation, and the party lifestyle — the very things that make up the foundation of his designs. “All my work is heavily influenced by music, nightlife, and queer culture,” Braccia tells NYLON. “I am most inspired when I am surrounded by my queer community on the dance floor, dancing to the music that makes me feel most alive. I want to immerse myself in that fantasy, and since life can’t solely exist on the dance floor, I make it my mission to let that fantasy come to life through my crystal designs. Everything you see is how the world looks in my mind. It’s glamour, it’s sexy, it captivating, and it’s disco.

Five years after launching his made-to-order brand, Braccia is looking to expand the business into the realm of embellished home decor and art pieces. Plus, Disco Daddy Studio is keen on amplifying and empowering fellow queer artists and the LGBTQ+ community, especially if it involves a disco and dancing. On Wednesday, June 15, he’s hosting a 2022 Pride party in Los Angeles at The Edition’s Sunset in West Hollywood, as well as debut his newest collection full of one-of-a-kind designs.

Braccia’s appreciation for music continues to drive his creative process and his latest designs are no exception. “I’m fortunate to have been brought up in a house celebrating all music genres. My parents exposed me to the music of their generation and planted the seed to my now-full-grown obsession with the music and culture of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s,” says Braccia. “Disco is the cross-section of queer culture, fashion, sexual liberation, and luxury. Everything I create is made with that in mind. Everything is one-of-a-kind hand-made wearable art that feels as luxurious and captivating to wear as it is to look at.”

Ahead, Braccia shared some of his favorite songs of all time that have inspired much of his work for NYLON’s “On Repeat.” “Growing up a performer, music is and has always been my life,” he says. “[This list] will inevitably be leaving out hundreds of songs that I love and are on a constant loop in my studio, but I feel like it will give you an idea of who the Disco Daddy is.” Read on for more.

“I Feel Love” - Donna Summer

“If there was a song that fully embodies me, it’s this one. I can listen to it non-stop on repeat for the rest of my life and be completely content. In a world where everyone is chasing being in love, I am only trying to feel it.”

“The Boss” - Diana Ross

“Diana is the epitome of global superstardom and is forever a muse to me. Any of her songs could make this playlist, but this one in particular I love.”

“Mighty Real” - Sylvester

“I have countless memories of dancing to this song with friends, lovers, and strangers in clubs around the world. It always gives.”

“Don’t You Want My Love” - Debbie Jacobs

“This song is special to me because it was used as the feature song of the Disco Daddy’s launch campaign which was the beginning of it all.”

“Ring My Bell” - Anita Ward

“One of my favorite things about disco music is the use of innuendos that mainstreamed sex without blatant vulgarity. This is a great example of that.”

“Knock On Wood” - Amii Stewart

“This is my alarm clock — it’s the only way to get me out of bed at 6 a.m.”

“Do You Wanna Funk?” - Sylvester

“ I’m down, are you?”

“Muscles (12” Version)” - Diana Ross

“The composition, the lyrics, and the musicality are unmatched and sexy.”

“Time of the Season” - Zombies

“As much as I love disco, I also love exploring what came before. This psychedelic era in music is a heavy inspiration for my latest work.”

“McArthur Park Suite” - Donna Summer

“My all-time favorite song. I play it often, especially when I have exactly 17 minutes and 34 seconds to get something done.”