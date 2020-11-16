Doja Cat has just launched her first-ever fashion collaboration, curating a collection with PrettyLittleThing, available to shop now on Monday, Nov. 16. In line with the singer's bold style, the collection is full of pieces for a post-lockdown world, including a tie-mesh crop top with matching pants and wide-leg faux-leather trousers.

"This was my first time curating for a fashion brand, period! I love PrettyLittleThing and can't wait for all my fans to see it and wear it," the singer said in an official statement. "It was so much fun creating with Umar [Kamani] and the team. They really let me channel the essence of who I am into this collection. Wait until you see what's next!"

Doja Cat has set herself apart in the music world, thanks to her colorful and eclectic style, which she's carried over into her first fashion partnership.

"I'm so excited to be working with such a credible artist on this new collection," said PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani. I've admired Doja Cat and her career for a very long time and we’ve been working closely with her to bring her unique style to the PrettyLittleThing customer. This is just the first collaboration and we have lots more to come throughout the partnership."

Check out photos from the campaign, below, and shop the collection over on PrettyLittleThing.

Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

