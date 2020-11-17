Dua Lipa has joined the roster of Puma's celebrity brand ambassadors. On Tuesday, the brand announced that the pop star is the new face for Puma's womenswear.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dua to our family," said Adam Petrick, Puma's Global Director of Brand and Marketing, in an official statement. "We were drawn towards her creativity, passion, drive, and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer. But most importantly, we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together. We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model."

Lipa's new gig is a multiyear deal with Puma and she will star in forthcoming global campaigns for the brand. She joins other worldwide celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner, who have also been signed as Puma ambassadors over the years.

"I am so excited to announce my partnership with Puma," Lipa said in an official statement. "From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it's important to feel comfortable and look good. I've got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I'll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my Puma family."

Check out photos of Lipa rocking her Puma gear on Instagram, below.