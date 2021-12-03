India Roby
13 Embellished Shoes To Complete Your Holiday Party Outfits

Ring in the holidays with a bit of sparkle.

In between holiday gift shopping, decorating, and travel plans, your calendar is likely filled with upcoming parties and hangouts. Plus, after being stuck in our homes for so long, we might be doing a lot of much-needed celebration to wrap up the end of the year, and with that, you’ll probably (and by probably, I mean most definitely) need to also shop for some fun festive party outfits. To complete every look is a good pair of footwear, and we’ve got our eyes on embellished shoes that will have everyone turning heads at the latest holiday function.

The great thing about holiday party dressing is that you can go all out with your festive aesthetic, whether that’s piling on the sequins, cozying up in velvet, or even just doing some full-on hair and makeup. Of course, that type of dedication shouldn’t stop at your shoes, so throw on a pair covered in pearls, crystals, and more to top off your night-out ensemble, or let your dazzling footwear take the outfit spotlight instead.

Whether you’re looking to go all out and invest in a nice pair of heels or are searching for a more comfortable but, nonetheless, super fun pair of shoes, we’ve got you covered. From bejeweled pumps to embellished mules, we’ve picked out our top sparkly, embellished shoe picks for all of your holiday party outfit needs, ahead.

Marisol Pearl Pumps
Kate Spade New York

These vintage-inspired pumps get a glitzy update with studded pearls.

Polymnia Embellished Pump in Pink
Shoedazzle

ShoeDazzle’s slingback stiletto pumps are lined with a bejeweled fringe trim that’ll definitely shine at any holiday event. They’re also made and approved by Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn.

Extrovert High-Heeled Platform Boots
ASOS Design

Holiday sequins doesn’t always have to do with clothing. Try the embellishment on a pair of platform boots.

KENLEY-R RHINESTONES
Steve Madden

Elevate any of your going-out ‘fits with Steve Madden’s open-toe heels. The thick braided straps are covered in rhinestones for the ultimate luxe look.

SHIMMERY SLINGBACK HEELS in Gold
Zara

Zara’s shimmery slingback heels also come in royal blue and black.

Marlow d'Orsay Pumps
Badgley Mischka

Because black velvet heels never go out of style. Plus, the bejeweled brooch and crystal-embellished strap add just the right amount of glam.

Princely Embellished Pointed Toe Mules
Kurt Geiger London

Who said you had to wear heels to a party? These bedazzled mules from Kurt Geiger come in both black and tan, and a nice sparkly finish.

Elevator Boot
Brother Vellies

If you’re looking to invest in the ultimate go-to party boots, these glittery heeled ones from Brother Vellies are a perfect choice.

HILARY RHINESTONE MULE HEELS
AZALEA WANG

These slingback mules from Azalea Wang are destined to be in your closet. I mean, look at the rhinestones and the pyramid-shaped heel!

SIDNY EMERALD
Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson is your go-to store for all of your sparkly needs. If you want to keep things comfy yet cute this holiday season, these rhinestone-covered sneakers are it.

Jadaa White Diamonds
Naked Wolfe

The ultimate Y2K platform party shoe from Naked Wolfe dropped just in time for the holidays.

Lowery
Aerosoles

Add some subtle sparkle to a comfy pair of loafer mules for a polished look.

Kels Retro Sandals
Chelsea Paris

These heels are so cool you’ll want to wear them after the holiday party circuit is over, too.