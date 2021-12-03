13 Embellished Shoes To Complete Your Holiday Party Outfits

In between holiday gift shopping, decorating, and travel plans, your calendar is likely filled with upcoming parties and hangouts. Plus, after being stuck in our homes for so long, we might be doing a lot of much-needed celebration to wrap up the end of the year, and with that, you’ll probably (and by probably, I mean most definitely) need to also shop for some fun festive party outfits. To complete every look is a good pair of footwear, and we’ve got our eyes on embellished shoes that will have everyone turning heads at the latest holiday function.

The great thing about holiday party dressing is that you can go all out with your festive aesthetic, whether that’s piling on the sequins, cozying up in velvet, or even just doing some full-on hair and makeup. Of course, that type of dedication shouldn’t stop at your shoes, so throw on a pair covered in pearls, crystals, and more to top off your night-out ensemble, or let your dazzling footwear take the outfit spotlight instead.

Whether you’re looking to go all out and invest in a nice pair of heels or are searching for a more comfortable but, nonetheless, super fun pair of shoes, we’ve got you covered. From bejeweled pumps to embellished mules, we’ve picked out our top sparkly, embellished shoe picks for all of your holiday party outfit needs, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.