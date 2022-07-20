7 Emerging Designers To Know From Paraiso’s 2022 Miami Swim Week

We may be halfway through summer but the need for swimwear is a never-ending task. Luckily for us, Paraiso Miami Beach arrived just in time to spotlight some up-and-coming labels who are reinventing the swim industry.

Taking place from Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17, Miami Swim Week introduced a slew of summer-friendly styles that are bound to make waves this year and beyond. From the Esmé Hotel to sitting oceanside along Miami Beach, the four-day jam-packed schedule boasted exciting brands presenting its latest swim, ready-to-wear, and resort wear collections.

Designers like Acacia, Luli Fama, Monday Swimwear, and more showcased confidence-boosting silhouettes while dozens of others, such as Riot Swim, made their Miami Swim Week debut. Some were also keen on celebrating inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability on the runway, marking their most talked-about collections to date.

If you’re looking to update your swimwear collection or plan ahead for that next tropical getaway, check out seven of our favorite designers to watch from 2022 Miami Swim Week, ahead.

Riot Swim

Riot Swim didn’t hesitate to bare it all with its debut at 2022 Miami Swim Week, which featured men’s and women’s looks on the runway. The ethereal collection included bikinis and one-piece silhouettes adorned with chic cutouts and sultry slits, all coming in subtle, earthy tones. Showgoers were also introduced to the label’s new styles, like mesh cover-ups and its high-sculpting gowns, and the collection also spotlighted an inclusive size range from 0 to 16.

“I am going to be completely honest: This has been one of my biggest dreams since starting my career,” Riot Swim’s founder Monti Landers tells NYLON backstage before the show. “I remember coming to swim week exactly four years ago and now, here I am with my own show.”

She also adds, in tears: “It may not be a big deal to some people but I don't think people really understand the thought and the time that really goes into owning a brand, especially as a Black designer. It’s hard for us, and I feel like I’ve paid my dues. I’m just so proud of how far I’ve come.”

Photos Courtesy of Riot Swim

Acacia

Acacia hosted its Resort 2023 presentation right behind the Paraiso Miami Beach tent, with a full view of the ocean. As the sunset glistened on the models walking down the sandy catwalk, Acacia’s showcase felt like an ode to the breezy nature of the beach, as shown with some of its ready-to-wear styles.

The eco-conscious, Hawaiian swim and ready-to-wear brand based its collection on more modest silhouettes that take cover-ups to whole new heights. Some were crafted from more see-through fabrics while others came in baggy button-downs and maxi-skirt sets, or midriff-baring dresses. Swimwear was still strong this season, as the collection featured a rotation of gradient hues, from blush pinks and purple florals to sage green hues and checkered browns.

Photos Courtesy of Acacia

Poster Girl

The humidity and sweltering heat of Miami didn’t stop party-girl brand Poster Girl from hosting its Cruise 2023 runway show, which took place outside by the pool at Soho Beach House. The creative director duo Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville brought their swimwear to Miami for yet another season, this time taking inspiration from ‘80s advertising slogans and pop-art-inspired campaigns. “I honestly think there’s always gonna be an essence of Y2K coming through based on trends and our upbringing throughout our teenage years. But with this collection, in particular, we actually referenced a lot of ‘80s advertising billboards,” the duo tells NYLON after the show backstage.

The London-based fashion house sent models down the poolside catwalk wearing futuristic and playful styles, coming in bold primary colors with a sun-bleached element. Using regenerated pool inflatables, silk chiffon cascades, and latex cuts as their materials of choice, the brand’s designer duo reconstructed its fabrics into pieces that were reminiscent of the early aughts, like micro-mini skirts, chainmail, and more. The collection takes unwearable swim to the max — for the girls who’d rather hit up the club than dip into the water.

Photos Courtesy of Poster Girl

Cupshe

Later in the week, Cupshe kicked off the evening with a high-energy presentation, featuring its size-inclusive capsule collection in collaboration with plus-size model Tabria Majors. The curve-friendly presentation starred bralettes and tops that offer a supportive fit without shying away from more daring silhouettes. Some of our favorite moments from Cupshe’s latest collection were its fun printed pieces, as well as loads of neon-colored styles that exploded on the runway. The brand also ventured into the world of ready-to-wear with halter tops and slit-adorned maxi skirts.

Photos Courtesy of Cupshe

Models Of Color Matters by BFyne

For its 2023 swimwear showcase, BFyne teamed up with Models of Color Matters to close out the action-packed schedule starring a stunning case of models in glamorous swimwear and resort wear pieces from its latest collection. The brand’s new offerings include ultra-luxe swimsuits and two-piece bikinis coming in bold jewel tones. There were also other ready-to-wear styles, like lightweight, flowy capes and layered sets, that featured colorful tribal-inspired prints. BFyne’s swim pieces make resort wear even more enticing, especially with its use of sunset hues, peek-a-boo cutouts, and lace-up silhouettes decorated throughout the collection.

Photos Courtesy of B Fyne

Luli Fama

Luli Fama’s Resort 2023 collection, “Ciao Bella,” was perhaps the most packed show of the week. The luxury swim and resort wear brand made its hometown proud with a high-energy show, inviting a star-studded front row, including Jason Derulo and Mary Fitzgerald from Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The Miami-based label opened its showcase with two aerialists swinging on white curtains, and between them emerged the models hitting the catwalk, donning unique prints and sultry styles. Cottagecore-inspired prints and puffed-sleeved tops garnered instant cheers from the crowd, and fans of the brand wowed at strappy bikinis that intricately hugged at the waist. There were also hints of groovy ‘80s-inspired prints, long-sleeved tops, and matching sarong sets that were just too good to look away from.

“The collection was inspired by the magic of Capri and the Amalfi Coast in Italy,” founder and designer Lourdes Hanimian said in an official statement. “The bright and bold colors are inspired by the coast, the lemons, the florals, and all things that transport you to a seaside villa on holiday to this magical region.”

Photos Courtesy of Luli Fama

Monday Swimwear

Founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, Monday Swimwear’s latest presentation showcased the brand’s elevated twist on construction and body-inclusive pieces. Taking on the popular ‘90s supermodel aesthetic, Monday Swimwear sent models down the catwalk in vibrant swimwear sets, made from a mix of matte and textured materials. There were cobalt blues, jade green, and warm hues color blocking one another, and the brand’s new animal prints were show-stoppers. The model casting was a huge plus for the runway show, too, featuring a slew of new faces, curvy models, and Rihanna-inspired maternity ‘fits. Best of all, you can already purchase pieces from the runway exclusively online at MondaySwimwear.com.

Photos Courtesy of Monday Swimwear

Disclosure: Paraiso Miami Beach hosted a press trip, providing travel and accommodations, for me to cover its 2022 swim week.